The Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department invite the public to join them at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Roswell Convention Center parking lot, 900 and 1000 blocks of North Richardson Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Other agencies planning to take part in the annual free event are the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Dexter Police Department, Hagerman Police Department, Dexter Fire Department, Sierra Fire Department, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico Mounted Patrol, Chaves County Detention Center, New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole Office, ambulance company American Medical Response, and medical flight provider Trans Aero MedEvac.

