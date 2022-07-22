The Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department invite the public to join them at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Roswell Convention Center parking lot, 900 and 1000 blocks of North Richardson Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Other agencies planning to take part in the annual free event are the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Dexter Police Department, Hagerman Police Department, Dexter Fire Department, Sierra Fire Department, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico Mounted Patrol, Chaves County Detention Center, New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole Office, ambulance company American Medical Response, and medical flight provider Trans Aero MedEvac.
The law enforcement, fire and medical agencies will have some of their vehicles and equipment at the event for people to check out firsthand while visiting with first-responders. RPD plans to bring patrol vehicles and a SWAT vehicle. Officers and police dogs who are part of the RPD K-9 Unit will also be there.
McGruff the Crime Dog is scheduled to make an appearance. There will be a “jolly jump” and carnival games for kids. Meanwhile, the event will feature free hot dogs, chips, water and soda. Free raffles will take place.
In addition, school supplies will be given away while supplies last. The school supplies are for children in kindergarten through high school. A child must be present at National Night Out to receive the school supplies.
RPD has organized a school-supply drive to collect the items to be handed out at National Night Out. Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at the police department, 128 W. Second St.; Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.; any Roswell fire station; and State Farm Insurance, 403 E. Second St.
Those attending National Night Out can park in the parking lot on the west side of North Richardson Avenue adjacent to DeBremond Stadium.
National Night Out began in 1984 as a way for communities across the country to build relationships among citizens and police, fire and medical emergency responders, while also raising crime-prevention awareness. Thousands of communities in all 50 states and U.S. territories, as well as in Canada, hold local events each year. Most National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August, although some states hold events at other times.
To inquire about becoming a sponsor or other contributor to this year’s National Night Out, call Officer Da’Za’Nique Kidd at 575-840-3494.
RPD and RFD wished to thank the following businesses, organizations and public entities for their financial and other support of National Night Out in Roswell: Target, Walmart, Ooy’s House, McDonald’s, Daniel Lopez Insurance, Pioneer Bank, Albertsons (West Second Street and South Main Street), Smith Realty, Starbucks, L&F Distributors, Admiral Beverage, Pepsi, Whataburger, Stellar Coffee, Bahama Buck’s, Sergio Jimenez (jolly jump), City of Roswell, Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Taylor Orthodontics, State Farm (Arleen Beard and Alisha Rincon), Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art/Sally Anderson, Leprino Foods, Cattle Baron, Tate Branch Auto Group, Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services, Crossroads Assembly of God, All Saints Catholic School, Smith Paint Co., Waide Construction, Beginnings Venue, and Rachel’s Party Rentals.