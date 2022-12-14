Roswell Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have that could lead to the location of a local teenager who has been missing for a month.
A press release from the Roswell Police Department states that 17-year-old Carlwin Thomas never returned to the 500 block of North Kentucky Avenue apartment where he lived after telling his mother on Nov. 14 that he was going to businesses in the downtown area to fill out some job applications.
On Nov. 26, Thomas' mother contacted police to report him missing and as a possible runaway. The release says Thomas' mother did not provide police with an explanation as to why she waited two weeks to report him missing.
Thomas is described as a black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a hooded sweatshirt that is mainly white, but with a black hood and a black pocket on the front.
People with information about Thomas' whereabouts are urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.