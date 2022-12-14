Carlwin Thomas photo

Roswell Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have that could lead to the location of a local teenager who has been missing for a month.

A press release from the Roswell Police Department states that 17-year-old Carlwin Thomas never returned to the 500 block of North Kentucky Avenue apartment where he lived after telling his mother on Nov. 14 that he was going to businesses in the downtown area to fill out some job applications.