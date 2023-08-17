Roswell Police are asking the public for any information that could lead to the location of one suspect in an Aug. 6 drive-by shooting, and the identification of another man.
Police on Wednesday announced in a press release that they recently issued a warrant for the arrest of Herman Rafael Najar, 31, of Albuquerque, on charges related to a shooting that left one man injured. Investigators also want information that can determine the identity of a second person connected to the shooting.
Electronic court records indicate Najar is wanted on one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle, great bodily harm; felon in possession of a firearm; conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle; child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Charges against Najar stem from a shooting in which a 39-year-old man on a moped was shot, allegedly by Najar and other individuals in a vehicle that was chasing the victim.
The wounded victim was later found in an alley near East Mathews Street and Garden Avenue. An affidavit filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicates the victim, who was shot in the right leg and suffered a broken femur, was taken to an area hospital and treated for what the press release calls non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently released from the hospital.
Court records indicate the moments before the chase were captured by a traffic camera near an AllSups store at North Garden Avenue and East Second Street.
Video watched by investigators showed Najar, a 17-year-old child, and another man outside the store immediately before the shooting. The 17-year-old got into a gold Toyota Avalon parked nearby after exiting the store as Najar and the other man remained outside talking.
The footage shows the victim riding south on North Garden Avenue on a moped before driving into the AllSups parking lot. He then abruptly veered east and rode away at a high speed.
Najar and the unknown man are seen watching the victim before hurrying to the vehicle and pursuing the victim.
Individuals with information about the case are encouraged to contact the Roswell Police Department.
Electronic court records state that Najar's criminal past includes an 18-month suspended sentence in 2015 which he received after pleading no contest to one count of controlled substance possession prohibited.
After violating his probation, the court ordered Najar to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.