Roswell Police are asking the public for any information that could lead to the location of one suspect in an Aug. 6 drive-by shooting, and the identification of another man.

Police on Wednesday announced in a press release that they recently issued a warrant for the arrest of Herman Rafael Najar, 31, of Albuquerque, on charges related to a shooting that left one man injured. Investigators also want information that can determine the identity of a second person connected to the shooting.