The Roswell Police Department is asking for any information that could help locate two persons of interest sought for questioning in the December shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a southwest Roswell apartment complex.
David Gonzales was found deceased around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the parking lot of Saddle Creek Apartments in the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Investigators, according to a press release issued Monday by RPD, want to speak with Miguel Angel Ramirez-Gallegos, 18, and Destiny Loya, 19.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 575-624-6770. Anyone with any other information related to the case is also asked to call RPD.