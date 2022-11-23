New rumble strips likely at 19th and Garden

Vehicles are shown late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East 19th Street and North Garden Avenue. A traffic study completed by the city showed that driver inattention contributes to many accidents there. A low-tech addition to the area to get driver's attention will be rumble strips.

 Clarke Condé photo

The city engineer determined that the best solution to traffic issues near the intersection of East 19th Street and North Garden Avenue likely would be low-tech after completing a study to determine whether additional traffic control methods would be helpful.

City Engineer Louis Najar and Police Chief Philip Smith both told members of the Public Safety Committee on Monday that driver inattention often plays a role in accidents at that location.