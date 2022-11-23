The city engineer determined that the best solution to traffic issues near the intersection of East 19th Street and North Garden Avenue likely would be low-tech after completing a study to determine whether additional traffic control methods would be helpful.
City Engineer Louis Najar and Police Chief Philip Smith both told members of the Public Safety Committee on Monday that driver inattention often plays a role in accidents at that location.
Specifically, this was a factor in nearly half of the accidents at that intersection from July 2019 to September 2022. “People are very into their phones,” Smith commented.
He also noted that drivers use electronic devices to help them get around.
New Mexico drivers aren't allowed to do such things as text, type or converse on a hand-held mobile phone, even while stopped in traffic. Nonetheless, the state had the highest rate of distracted driver fatalities.
There were 276 deaths, which translated into 5.36 deaths per every billion miles traveled, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from 2019 to 2020. A personal finance money company, Moneygeek, analyzed the federal government data and presented it earlier this year.
In the city's traffic study of the intersection, most of the drivers in accidents near 19th and Garden failed to stop in 15 of 19 collisions during the three-year period. And among those 19 accidents, 17 involved two vehicles. Three vehicles were involved in the other two crashes.
Weather conditions were clear and dry when almost all of these collisions occurred. About half happened during daylight, the study also noted.
Only the sheer number of accidents would have qualified the intersection for traffic signals, based on the Federal Highway Administration's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
A need to capture the attention of inattentive drivers suggested that using rumble strips would be the solution for this situation, Najar said.
“They are simple, less expensive and proactive,” he explained.
Cost to install traffic signals there could reach $700,000. That would include the city purchasing some land around the intersection so the equipment could be installed, he said.
Najar also told the committee it would be unlikely that city councilors would opt to want to spend that amount of money.
Rebecca Nelson has lived near the intersection for about 30 years. Nelson told committee members she would be willing to give up a portion of her property for a traffic signal to be installed there. These strips have been placed there in the past but didn't work for very long, Nelson also said.
Najar said the rumble strips could be made more permanent by sinking them into the pavement when street work is done at the location. That should happen within the next couple of years.
This isn't the first time the intersection has been the subject of a traffic study. Interim City Manager Mike Mathews said he remembered a study being done there in 2011. Staff members stated that traffic there has almost doubled since the earlier study occurred.
The highest traffic volume counter near that intersection, one of two placed on Garden, averaged more than 4,500 vehicles on weekdays and just over 3,100 on weekend days during a weeklong period. Traffic volumes there were measured during September and October.
Committee members didn't take action on the study, because the $4,000 cost of rumble strips there doesn't require council approval.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
