The local Salvation Army once again will be offering its monthly fundraising “pancake and breakfast buffet” starting this Saturday.
Maj. Raewyn Aspeitia, the Roswell Corps officer, said the tradition that was halted in early 2020 is back.
“It is the second Saturday of every month,” Aspeitia said. “This is the first one. Because of COVID they hadn’t had anything and then the A/C and heating went out last year.”
With COVID severity decreasing and the building at 612 W. College Blvd. fixed, the breakfast cooked by Mark Granado and other volunteers is back from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
The cost is going up, Aspeitia said, to ensure that the breakfasts remain fundraisers for the nonprofit. For information about the costs or for other information about the breakfasts, people can contact the Salvation Army at 575-622-8700.
“There was a lot of support from the community. That is why we want to start it up again. It was already well supported,” Aspeitia said.
She added that the Salvation Army also will offer free food at the God Inspired Gathering (GIG) Christian worship service on the downtown Chaves County Courthouse lawn, which starts again this Friday and Saturday.