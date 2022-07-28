International trade is a hotspot in the New Mexico economy, with the state experiencing higher growth rates than other U.S. regions, according to an international business development leader.
From 2010 to 2021, New Mexico had a 254% export growth rate, the highest in the nation, said Jerry Pacheco, the executive director of the International Business Accelerator based at Santa Teresa.
“We have something positive to celebrate; we need to celebrate it,” Pacheco said. “We lead the world in export growth percentage to the world. Who would have thunk?”
In 2021, New Mexico experienced a 46% increase in global exports compared to 2020. By 2021, they reached about $5.38 billion.
“A lot of people might say, 'Well, that makes sense. It was COVID, right?'” he said. “We were the only major economic sector during those darkest days of COVID that never shut down.”
Pacheco was the keynote speaker at the Wednesday annual meeting of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., held at the Instructional Technology Center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
A widely recognized business leader by industry, academia and government, Pacheco is also the founder, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association, which has 120 members, and is a senior business recruiter with New Mexico Partnership, a coalition of local and state economic developers bringing business and industry to the state.
Pacheco said that the International Business Accelerator, affiliated with the Small Business Development Center network of the U.S. Small Business Administration, provides free assistance to businesses wanting to import and export. He described the Border Industrial Association as a “de facto” government that works with Dona Ana County to meet the current and future needs of businesses.
One of the larger goals of the association's members is to create a “binational” city — Los Santos — with similar zoning and business development regulations so that the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico and the San Jeronimo Port of Entry in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico can function as a hub for manufacturing and business.
A “cross-border campus” has been developed as part of the Los Santos vision to enable companies to operate in both the U.S and Mexico. A Taiwanese company has agreed to be part of that development, Pacheco said.
The four industrial parks in the Santa Teresa area, which are served by rail, air and highways, have 70 companies that employ about 6,000 people. The Santa Teresa Port of Entry has a $1.1 billion annual economic impact, supporting more than 3,600 direct jobs and generating more than $90 million in federal and state taxes.
On the Chihuahua side, 1.9 million square feet of industrial space exists and it has three companies and more than 13,500 employees.
Pacheco said he considers it a misconception that New Mexico won't benefit when international companies choose to locate in Chihuahua.
“It is not a zero-sum game at the border,” he said. “It is not, when Mexico gets a company we don't get anything. For every three jobs, it is estimated, that Mexico gets in terms of the production plant, we get at least one job on the U.S. side of the border.”
He described many different infrastructure and building projects underway to improve the Santa Teresa area, including new phases of the Santa Teresa Intermodal Facility, highway reconstruction, several large buildings being developed on speculation by private developers and improvements to the Santa Teresa Jetport. In December 2021 and February 2022, New Mexico legislators provided about $70.7 million in capital outlay awards to fund some of the public development.
The area also has an “overweight cargo zone" that now stretches in a half-circle west from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry for 12 miles. The zone enables permitted vehicles to carry heavier loads than typically allowed and is credited for bringing 15 companies and more than 800 jobs to the area.
The area also has the largest U.S-Mexico cattle crossing, representing about $625 million in trade a year.
Pacheco acknowledged that a key to future growth for the Santa Teresa Port of Entry will be infrastructure development in Mexico to avoid bottlenecking, a problem that affects other ports now.
While he said it can be difficult to get the Mexican government to spend on such projects, he said it has committed to upgrading a road into Santa Teresa, which might lead to the development of a four-lane highway.
He listed other challenges to growth as the occasional large immigration waves or “caravans” that lead U.S. Customs to close all ports of entries, the way the border is used by politicians in their campaigns and concerns over border security. He said he thinks people wrongly consider the area to be rife with crime or dangerous drug trade.
“I wish we would look at the border as an opportunity,” he said. “It is a place where opportunities come, not where one side is suspect of another or what have you.”
He encouraged Roswell and Chaves County to be part of the “supplier to suppliers” program he and his associates have developed. That program helps businesses identify the goods that they can provide to large industrial companies operating at Santa Teresa or in Chihuahua. He said about $32 million in contracts have been secured by New Mexico companies working with the international companies.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.