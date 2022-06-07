Sceye Inc. is preparing for another launch of its full-scale High-Altitude Platform Station this summer from its hangar at the Roswell Air Center.
The company that began here five years ago with a concept and initial design ideas for its unmanned helium-filled platforms has grown a great deal, investing $120 million in its New Mexico operations, which now include facilities at airfields in both Roswell and Moriarty.
Chief Missions Officer Stephanie Luongo said the exact date of the upcoming launch isn't known and will be determined both by weather conditions and the readiness of the HAPS and its team.
“It is exciting to see it come together,” Luongo said. “It is rewarding after all this.”
She added that the plan is for the HAPS, which will carry communications equipment, to be in flight for a couple of days after the launch. Company officers do not like the word "airship" used to describe the lighter-than-air platforms.
About 45 full-time Sceye employees, in addition to numerous contractors, are stationed in New Mexico now. The Roswell site has grown from a single building to include a mission control room for manning, testing and observing the HAPS; a mobile mission control trailer; a carbon fiber shop and “overflow” hangar; a few other office trailers; and a new, sturdier hangar — 90 feet tall and 320 feet long — that replaces the one destroyed in the March 2019 windstorms that caused extensive damage and led to disaster declarations in the city and county.
The HAPS itself, with a hull made of proprietary materials created by Sceye, is constantly undergoing redesign and improvements, according to Luongo and Chief Technology Officer David Kim.
“We are continually making improvements. Technology has advanced in the last year,” Kim said. “So it is a sign of a company always thinking.”
Sceye was founded by CEO Mikkel Vestergaard Fransden, who has worked for some years with the family-run conglomerate Vestergaard based in France. That corporate group and its subsidiaries develop materials and technologies to improve environmental and public health. Other inventions include drinking straws that filter and purify water, food storage bags that repel mosquitoes and products to alleviate the spread of malaria.
Sceye launched three sub-scale HAPS from Roswell in 2021 and previously launched a full-scale platform in 2020. After the summer launch, additional sub-scale and full-size HAPS launches are planned for 2022.
Vestergaard said that each mission, no matter the outcome, has enabled the company to learn and improve.
In October 2021, it achieved one of its goals established in a contract with the state of New Mexico: proving that the HAPS can “be a cellphone tower in the sky,” as Luongo describes it, providing communications service from the payload in the stratosphere to cellphones on the ground with a range of 107 kilometers.
“That is not our maximum. That is just what we tested to,” Luongo said. “There will be upcoming test flights where we actually will go out to find where that max range is, how far we can go with the existing technology, and then we can redesign with that in mind.”
The company plans to be part of the solution to provide communications to underdeveloped areas and Native American communities in New Mexico that lack the infrastructure to provide reliable service to businesses, schools and residents.
Another major goal for HAPS is to conduct real-time earth observations, such as detecting wildfires as they start, determining priority areas for fire control efforts prior to fire season and measuring oil and gas emissions that would allow the state to stop excess leakage and take immediate action against regulation violators when necessary.
Kim said that equipment testing for earth observations are underway and that the company plans to start flight testing with the payloads within a year.
“We are starting the process of considering payloads that allow us to detect both local and long-range sources that will have an impact on public health,” said Kim, saying that the company has a strong desire to aid in fire control efforts. “It is a serious matter and it is something that we are keen to be able to provide a technology that helps with early detection of these forest fire sources.”
Vestergaard, Kim and Luongo said that Sceye is close to its goal of launching payloads for clients. Luongo also said that the HAPS are intended to stay in the stratosphere for long periods, a year or more.
Sceye plans to develop a third, much larger New Mexico site for its commercial operations, with Kim indicating that it might be close to Native American communities. But Vestergaard, Kim and Luongo said that they intend to keep some operations in Roswell, probably related to experimental flights and research and development.
Vestergaard said he considers Sceye's progress over the past five years to be “excellent.”
“We are expecting to be commercially available in the next 18 to 24 months, depending on whether that's earth observation or connectivity,” he said. “The state has great need for both services.”
