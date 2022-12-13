Sceye Inc., the company with a Roswell hangar that is creating high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) to carry communications, environmental monitoring or other types of equipment to the stratosphere, has received $135,613 from a state program to help with its hiring goals.
The state Jobs Training Incentive Program board approved the funding request during a Nov. 18 meeting, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Wednesday.
Most of the funding is allocated to reimburse the company for 50% to 75% of the wages for new employees as they train for their positions, with the average wage of the Sceye positions being $38 an hour. Audit fees can be used for $1,500 of the funded amount.
Sceye, established in 2014, has facilities in Moriarty and a hangar and other work sites at the Roswell Air Center. According to its JTIP funding request, it now employs about 38 people. In June, one of the HAPS launched from Roswell successfully reached the stratosphere using solar and battery power, a demonstration of the capacity of the HAPS to reach that altitude and to stay in one area for months at a time. According to the company, Sceye is “on track to expand internet access to remote populations, monitor greenhouse gases down to individual emitters and detect natural disasters as they begin.”
The funding proposal states that the company is expanding its engineering, production and operations in New Mexico for a “fast-expanding customer base” in industries involved in telecommunications, maritime and earth observations, climate monitoring and large-scale surveying.
The company is expecting to hire a human resources assistant, to be paid $15 to $20 an hour; a simulation engineer, to be paid $33 to $52.50 an hour; a flight engineer for $37 to $52.25 an hour, a construction project manager for $39.40 to $67.30 an hour, and a software engineer for $27 to $36.55 an hour.
Sceye Human Resource Manager Shurette Neuman said the positions will be based at Moriarty, although Sceye employees do travel periodically to Roswell.
According to an Economic Development Department representative, companies typically have six months to begin using their funding, at which time they can request extensions if needed.
The recent award is Sceye's fourth from the state JTIP program and the only current one, the EDD representative said. The previous three allowed Sceye to hire up to 31 employees and two interns, with the company indicating that it was able to fill eight positions under the JTIP program.
In November, the JTIP board awarded four other funding requests for businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe for an additional $184,991 for up to 13 employees. The board also considered eight other requests and an amendment to an existing funding arrangement on Friday for businesses operating outside Chaves County.
