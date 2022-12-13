Sceye HAPS

A high-altitude platform station (HAPS) created by Sceye Inc. leaves a Roswell Air Center hangar in June in preparation for a launch.

 Submitted Photo

Sceye Inc., the company with a Roswell hangar that is creating high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) to carry communications, environmental monitoring or other types of equipment to the stratosphere, has received $135,613 from a state program to help with its hiring goals.

The state Jobs Training Incentive Program board approved the funding request during a Nov. 18 meeting, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Wednesday.