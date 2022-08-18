School safety was among topics discussed Tuesday during the city’s Public Safety Committee meeting.
Local youths returned to public schools last week.
“What can we do to abate a lot of kid-on-kid crime?” Juliana Halvorson, Ward 2 city councilor and chair of the committee, said to introduce the item, a discussion suggested by Cristina Arnold, Ward 1 city councilor, and Art Sandoval, who didn’t attend the meeting.
Police Chief Philip Smith sent a letter to the community Friday about the recent “unacceptable number of juvenile-involved homicides, as well as a shooting perpetrated by a juvenile shoplifter.”
Smith pointed out that all of the suspects involved with homicides in the city so far this year — including the suspects who are minors — have been found and arrested.
He suggested that it will require action by state legislators to ensure youths who commit the worst crimes, which he described as “horrific,” face “specific and specialized consequences.”
Doing so would address the problem of underage offenders becoming repeat offenders and help communities throughout the state deal with the problem, he also wrote.
Command staff from the Roswell Police Department were at the committee meeting and echoed Smith, but also provided further local law enforcement perspective about the situation.
Communities across the country are frightened that a mass shooting similar to the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, could happen at one of their schools, said Deputy Chief Alberto Aldana.
Aldana also explained that the recent local violent crimes Smith wrote about — which didn't occur on campuses but involved local youth — have further added to residents’ safety concerns.
“The majority of juvenile issues start in the home,” said Deputy Chief Mike Taylor.
Taylor said that while he didn’t know the parents of these youth offenders, he did think they lacked control over their children’s behavior, “for lack of a better term.”
Taylor also said youth offenders are often used by adult criminals — such as drug dealers — because minors receive more lenient sentences.
Sgt. Ryan Craine talked about the Roswell Independent School District’s program titled “Handle With Care.”
Police contact school resource officers and school counselors to let them know when law enforcement has been called to a student’s home for an incident. Specifics about such cases aren’t included.
In turn, school employees can lend support to these students, who might have been negatively affected by the situation that went on in the home the night before.
Craine used a practical example to illustrate something that could help a student simply get through the school day: If they didn’t get adequate sleep the night before because of all the activity overnight, they can be taken out of the classroom to a quieter area to get some rest.
For the situations in which youths have committed extreme violence, “I don’t have a solution,” Taylor said. “But we need public assistance.”
That would include people providing information to law enforcement if they learn about suspicious criminal activity.
Youths often post photos, videos and other material in social media. There is so much posting by youths that law enforcement can’t keep up with it, for example.
And teens aren't usually willing to open up, one of the committee members said.
Barry Foster, a committee member and Ward 5 councilor, said law enforcement doesn’t have the ability to enforce its curfew on minors, which he and some law enforcement professionals consider a youth crime deterrent tool.
Roswell adopted a curfew for minors in 1984, which is detailed in Sec. 10-56 of the city’s Code of Ordinances.
However, it became unenforceable after a New Mexico Supreme Court decision in 1999 found that such curfews created by localities were in conflict with state’s children’s code, said Todd Wildermuth, the city’s public information officer.
The state Legislature has created pieces of legislation that could have again allowed localities to enforce curfews but none have reached the governor so far.
No action was taken by committee members regarding this discussion.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
