All school staff helping students to develop

Board member Ryan French points to a projected graphic while speaking about teachers'  — and parents'  — responsibilities during Monday's Roswell Independent School District board meeting.

 Terri Harber Photo

Staff and students at El Capitan Elementary School have been working together to ensure that all students there are learning while also developing their social, emotional and behavioral skills.

The theory behind Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is that encouraging better conduct goes hand-in-hand with fostering academic achievement.