Roswell visitors and residents have a new method of transportation that flew into town just in time for the upcoming UFO Festival.
The black electric scooters flocking around town are the first migration of Bird scooters to arrive in Roswell, with more expected for the UFO Festival.
The company, founded in 2017 in Santa Monica, California, and now based in Miami, Florida, had a soft opening in Roswell on June 11.
Roswell entrepreneur Sonny Lujan is the local fleet manager for the company. Lujan is also the owner of auto body shop Roswell Dent & Tint and a paintball and laser tag rental company.
“I travel a lot and I see these scooters everywhere,” he said.
He thought with Roswell’s tourism and two colleges, the scooters might be a good business venture. He contacted the company last year to see if he could get a few scooters to start with, he said.
“They called me four months later and said, ‘After looking at the popularity of your town, we’re going to send you 80. Are you ready?’” he said.
“I said, 'Bring them on,'” Lujan said with a laugh.
Lujan said in the first week of operation, only two have been stolen. He said he keeps 10 to 15 of them on the streets while the rest charge or undergo maintenance. With the high temperatures this week, he said he puts more on the streets in the early mornings and evenings than during the day.
Rebecca Hahn, a Bird spokesperson, said the scooters in Roswell have traveled nearly 3,000 miles in their first week.
“We’ve been happy to see residents quickly adapting to the new, eco-friendly transportation option in Roswell. Providing residents in cities like Roswell with a fun and sustainable transportation option is core to our mission of reducing reliance on gas powered vehicles,” a statement Hahn provided said.
The high-tech scooters have GPS tracking systems on them that allow Lujan to locate them. Customers can also find and rent available scooters through a smartphone app. A QR code on the scooter is scanned by the app, activating the scooter.
Pricing to rent a scooter varies from town to town, according to the company’s website. Lujan said in Roswell, there is a charge to activate a scooter and also a per-mile charge. The fee is paid through the Bird app with ApplePay, PayPal or a credit card.
The GPS trackers also prevent the scooters from being used outside designated ride zones. A map on the Bird app shows the entire city limits, including South Main to the Roswell Air Center, as a ride zone. The map does not show any restricted areas within the city, but when scooters enter an area where scooters are prohibited by local laws or go outside the ride zone, they will shut down.
The e-scooters are considered to be untethered or dockless, meaning they do not have to be returned to a specific location. The app will also show a user the remaining battery charge.
Kevin Maevers, community development director for the city of Roswell, said Bird is not the first e-scooter rental company — also known as micromobility companies — to approach Roswell about operating here in the last two years, but it’s the first to obtain a city operating license.
Maevers said Bird wanted the city to sign a memorandum of understanding to have exclusive rights to the e-scooter rental market in town.
“We wanted to see how they perform before we signed any kind of exclusive,” Maevers said.
The timing of bringing the scooters here in June was done with the upcoming UFO Festival in mind, he said.
“The intent obviously was to get out ahead of the UFO Festival, so that’s why they had a soft launch a week or so ago,” he said.
Maevers said the company has indicated it will bring more scooters each week leading up the festival and numbers will fluctuate depending on what events are occurring.
He said the city estimates the UFO Festival could bring 30,000 people to town.
“What I understand is they’re going to bring in every available scooter that they have for that weekend, so we could have several hundred running around,” Maevers said.
The scooters are not without issues. A December 2018 profile of the company by Inc.com outlined problems such as users ignoring traffic laws, hazards to pedestrians from scooters left on sidewalks, fines and court costs to the company, and lawsuits over injuries.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said RPD is aware of the scooters and so far does not have any concerns with their use.
Maevers said there have been some minor issues in the first week with users leaving the scooters in places they shouldn’t.
The app allows users to add a set amount of money to their account that is drawn down as scooters are used.
““We’ve had a few people that just decided when they ran out of time to just drop the scooter where they happened to be,” Maevers said.
“It seems to be pretty well accepted. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Maevers said.
Lujan agreed the community reception has been positive.
He said he’s already heard from a few auto repair shops who want to have the scooters available for their customers to use while their cars are being worked on.
Lujan posts on a Facebook page, Roswell Birds, when and where he is leaving scooters and more than once has found a crowd waiting for them.
Anyone who has an issue to report about a scooter can contact him through the Facebook page, he said.
“I’m trying to engage with people to grow and enhance quality control. I want people to let me know if people are abusing them or not parking where they’re supposed to be or stealing them,” he said.
Lujan said he hopes the UFO Festival will prove to the company that Roswell is a good location for their business. The scooters that are in town are from the company’s first generation of scooters, and he said he hopes if the business does well, Bird will not only provide updated versions but also electric bikes for rent.
