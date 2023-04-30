Scores of union members fill Legal Committee meeting

It was an overflow crowd at a Roswell Legal Committee meeting on Thursday when dozens of members of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) paid a visit to Roswell City Hall. The people represented local UWUA chapters from around the country and were staying at a local hotel.
A loudspeaker allowed many of the UWUA members to stand outside the meeting room and hear what was occurring in the crowded meeting room.
Far-flung members of this union came to the meeting to support the chapter in Roswell. The national UWUA has 45,000 members. UWUA Local #51 has a membership of about 70 Roswell city government workers.
Bruce Andler, who works for the city and is the union local’s vice president, explained after the meeting that there are at least 170 Roswell city employees who are eligible to join.
These city workers have jobs with duties falling under nearly 30 different descriptions, such as animal control officers, code enforcement officers, custodians, equipment operators, laborers, sanitation workers, vehicle operators, water meter readers and zoo keepers, according to the current agreement between the city and UWUA ending June 30, 2024.
Craig Romanovich is a high-ranking UWUA representative from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who also serves on the Union Veterans Council. He told people at the meeting that the small army of UWUA members was there to support the Local #51 members employed by the city.
He said one way the city could show its support for these employees is by improving their cost of living pay increases. Another would be to pay their heavy equipment and large vehicle drivers "$10 more an hour."
The starting hourly rate for drivers who operate vehicles that require a Commercial Driver's License is $15.86, which is among the lowest amounts in the region, according to previous reporting by the Roswell Daily Record.
Romanovich asked questions about items on the agenda. For example, one proposal is whether the committee would recommend to the city council that city staff request proposals for unarmed security services to patrol the terminal. They wouldn’t be handling the duties of Transportation Security Administration employees. Romanovich asked whether unionized security would be considered to work at the Roswell Air Center. “We’d be happy to do it,” City Attorney Hess Yntema replied. The committee recommended this item to city councilors.
Community Cat Program
Committee members recommended that the city enters into an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society. The organization would provide expertise and financial assistance to help Roswell Animal Services adopt and operate a Community Cat Program. The relationship would start with a one-year trial with options to extend the agreement annually.
Best Friends evaluated Animal Services and determined the city’s shelter should focus on trapping, sterilizing, vaccinating and returning healthy stray cats to where they had been living in the community. This would apply to cats at all levels of socialization, according to Best Friends.
Its report emphasized that all healthy strays be diverted to this type of program instead of impounding them and often ending up euthanizing them. While fewer cats are brought to the shelter, a higher percentage of cats than dogs are euthanized.
This would be the most viable way to reach the goal of saving at least 90% of the animals brought to the shelter. When the assessment was completed, the number of animals spared was slightly higher than 73%.
Public hearings proposed
Committee members recommended that councilors consent to scheduling and advertising some public hearings for proposed ordinances.
One would pertain to an ordinance seeking to amend the dedication of a Municipal Local Option Gross Receipts Tax. The intent here is to no longer restrict the 0.0625% Environmental Gross Receipts Tax that was enacted in 2017. Removal of an earmark for some Local Gross Receipts Tax started being allowed in 2019 by the enactment of New Mexico State House Bill 479, according to city staff.
The other public hearing would be for an ordinance proposing to revise some building and performance standards of the Zoning Ordinance, Appendix A.
South Park Cemetery project
Committee members forwarded to councilors both the price negotiation and construction phase service fee from Pland Collaborative as well as the construction proposal by Waide Construction for the Columbarium and Committal Shelter to be built at South Park Cemetery. The total cost for the project is now estimated to be nearly $1.53 million. It had been earlier projected to cost about $850,000.
Both documents had been submitted for legal review.
