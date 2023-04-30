Scores of union members fill Legal Committee meeting

Members of the Utility Workers Union of America are shown standing outside of a Roswell Legal Committee meeting at City Hall on Thursday. The city government employs about 70 members of the UWUA Local #51. 

It was an overflow crowd at a Roswell Legal Committee meeting on Thursday when dozens of members of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) paid a visit to Roswell City Hall. The people represented local UWUA chapters from around the country and were staying at a local hotel.

A loudspeaker allowed many of the UWUA members to stand outside the meeting room and hear what was occurring in the crowded meeting room.