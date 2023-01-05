The search continues

The search continues for three dogs that breached the north fence surrounding the Spring River Zoo last Wednesday, killing four zoo animals. The same dogs are now suspected of other animal killings throughout the area. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

It has been about a week since a pack of dogs dug their way under a fence at the Spring River Zoo, made their way onto the grounds, and breached other barriers before proceeding to attack and kill four zoo animals.

The zoo’s Barbary sheep Vinnie, Bugsy and Barbie, as well as the wallaby Cash all died in the attack by the pack of feral dogs late in the evening on Dec. 28.