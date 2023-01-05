It has been about a week since a pack of dogs dug their way under a fence at the Spring River Zoo, made their way onto the grounds, and breached other barriers before proceeding to attack and kill four zoo animals.
The zoo’s Barbary sheep Vinnie, Bugsy and Barbie, as well as the wallaby Cash all died in the attack by the pack of feral dogs late in the evening on Dec. 28.
The three dogs hadn’t been captured as of Wednesday, but animal control officers have been patrolling the area around the zoo daily and have set up a trap nearby.
The dog pack was described by zoo employees as being composed of a black Labrador retriever-collie-pitbull mix with a white spot on its chest and two mixed-breed dogs with brindle fur.
People are asked not to engage with these dogs because they could be dangerous. Anyone who sees a dog or dogs that resemble these descriptions should instead contact Animal Services at 575-624-6722.
There have been other recent fatal dog attacks in unincorporated areas near Roswell. One occurred on Nov. 30 in the 1700 block of East 17th Street in which three or four dogs were thought to be involved. The other, by two dogs, happened on Dec. 17 in the 600 block of West Berrendo Road, according to the Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas.
The incident on West Berrendo Road caused an estimated $13,100 in damage and the East 17th Street attack caused a loss of $1,980. A trap was set at the East 17th Street location, but it produced no suspect.
While there is no solid proof that the dogs that killed the zoo animals are the same dogs as those responsible for going after the livestock, there are “suspicions of these dogs being responsible for those livestocks attacks as well,” Todd Wildermuth, a city spokesman, said earlier this week.
Two earlier fatal livestock attacks, one on Oct. 30 and the other Nov. 1, were carried out by different dogs. These attacks were in the 1700 and 1300 blocks of East Pine Lodge Road, respectively. Those two dogs were picked up by animal control, Yslas said.
“If the suspect dogs are caught, they will have to be properly identified as the 'culprits,'” said Wildermuth.
First, there is a standard four-day “stray wait.” During this period the animals are held at the shelter, which gives their owners a chance to reclaim them, he explained.
“If the dogs are determined to be the ones from the zoo incident, a judge could classify them as vicious,” according to Wildermuth. “In such a case, the judge could possibly order the dogs to be euthanized.”
Animal Services has “encountered situations in which people have defended themselves or their property from dogs,” Wildermuth said. They weren’t “necessarily aware of these specific dogs prior to the zoo incident.”
Animal Services doesn’t know how many dog packs roam the city. Because they roam, it’s difficult to make an estimate, he added.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.