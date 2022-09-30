A second Chaves County Detention Center employee is facing charges for allegedly bringing narcotics into the facility.
The Chaves County Sheriff's Office announced in a message posted Thursday night on its Facebook page that Joe Angel Samora, 22, of Roswell had been arrested on a warrant.
Samora, who was a corrections officer at the detention center, was contacted by deputies to make arrangements to turn himself in. The message says he provided deputies with his location and was taken into custody without incident.
Electronic court records state that Samora is charged with two counts of trafficking controlled substances; two counts of bringing contraband into places of imprisonment; and one charge each of conspiracy to commit trafficking, controlled substances; and conspiracy to bring contraband into places of imprisonment.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Samora was dismissed from his position at the facility and as of Thursday was being held at a detention center in another county.
The arrest of Samora comes after an investigation into reports of detention center employees smuggling narcotics and other contraband into the facility culminated in a Sept. 23 search of the facility by deputies, with assistance from the Roswell Police Department and Roswell Correctional Center K-9 units.
Yslas said the search led to the discovery, inside inmate cells, of large amounts of fentanyl and Suboxone, a drug meant to reduce the effects of opioid withdrawal.
One corrections officer, 25-year-old Esmeralda Velasco, was arrested during the search after court records say deputies found on her person six Suboxone tablets, cigarettes, a THC vape pen and a pair of earbuds.
Velasco, court records say, is believed to have brought narcotics into the detention center at least four times over a two- to three-week period for inmates in exchange for money.
Court documents state Velasco has been charged with three counts each of trafficking controlled substances; bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment; and furnishing drugs to a prisoner.
On Monday, Velasco appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court, where Judge K.C. Rogers allowed her to be released on her own recognizance while she awaits trial.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
