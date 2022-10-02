Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a response Friday to a New Mexico State Supreme Court filing in which she asked the court to deny the requests of a writ of mandamus filed by a write-in candidate from Roswell to decertify the state's voting systems for use in the 2022 General Election.

In her response to the writ filed Sept. 22 by Larry Marker, a write-in candidate running as an Independent for the statewide office of Public Lands commissioner, Toulouse Oliver asserted that the voting systems in use have been certified according to state law and that decertifying them based on “theories, beliefs and election misinformation” so close to the election and the distribution of General Election ballots would “introduce chaos into our election administration, the likes of which we have not seen.”