Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a response Friday to a New Mexico State Supreme Court filing in which she asked the court to deny the requests of a writ of mandamus filed by a write-in candidate from Roswell to decertify the state's voting systems for use in the 2022 General Election.
In her response to the writ filed Sept. 22 by Larry Marker, a write-in candidate running as an Independent for the statewide office of Public Lands commissioner, Toulouse Oliver asserted that the voting systems in use have been certified according to state law and that decertifying them based on “theories, beliefs and election misinformation” so close to the election and the distribution of General Election ballots would “introduce chaos into our election administration, the likes of which we have not seen.”
Marker has alleged that the current voting systems are unfair to write-in candidates because the tabulators are designed to hold “thousands upon thousands” of regular ballots but have a segregated bin for ballots with write-in votes that can hold a limited number, estimated at somewhere around 150 to 200.
The writ also raises the question of whether the current voting systems — tabulators and related equipment — are certified as required by law.
Toulouse Oliver's response filed by Secretary of State General Counsel Dylan Lange gives many reasons for asking the court to deny Marker's request for decertification.
Those include the contentions that Marker does not have proper judicial standing to file a writ of mandamus and that a writ is inappropriate because they are intended to require public officials to do their statutory duties when there are no disputes or factual debates about how that might occur.
The response also states that New Mexico voting systems were most recently certified in August 2021, in compliance with state law, and that state law and administrative code gives the Secretary of State some discretion on how that occurs. It also contends that Marker could have objected or raised concerns during the 30-day public comment period prior to the Voting System Certification Commission's August 2021 vote to approve recertification.
Toulouse Oliver's filing also asserts that precedence exists against allowing changes to election rules in the weeks before election, because of the voter confusion and instability likely to ensue.
Toulouse Oliver's filing also said that smaller write-in ballot receptacles have never been known to cause a problem.
'[T]he SOS is unaware of there ever being an election in which the write-in receptacle reached maximum capacity,” the response states.
It goes on to say that, even if that is the case, the tabulating machine is designed to alert poll workers so that the bin can be emptied and the ballots stored in locked and secure boxes until write-in votes are hand-tallied.
The response also disputes two other claims in the Marker filing. It states that, contrary to Marker's assertions, the voting systems are able to accommodate the largest U.S. election jurisdictions and New Mexico's various ballot designs and layouts. Copies of lab tests and certification reports regarding the voting systems are now posted on the Secretary of State site as required, according to the response.
Marker, in an email about the Secretary of State response, said that he has standing as a write-in candidate. He wrote that his writ of mandamus is appropriate because these are "extraordinary circumstances," facts are not disputable, no other speedy or adequate remedies exist and the matter is of “great public importance that does pertain to the integrity of our state government.”
He also said that he intends to inform the court that an Aug. 19, 2021, letter from the Secretary of State to Dominion Voting Systems indicates to him that the systems are not “fully certified.”
Marker said that he was not alerted to the “insufficient capacity of the write-in votes receptacle” until mid-September when he became aware of allegations of miscounted or lost write-in votes during the 2022 primaries in multiple counties. He wrote that he plans to provide letters to the court about that.