Some Chaves County residents are pushing county elected officials to demand changes to voting procedures or voting systems prior to the 2022 General Election, with one contention being that systems need to be certified for updated standards that, in fact, cannot be tested for yet.

In public and email communications with county commissioners, who also serve as the members of the local elections canvassing board, some residents are claiming that the Dominion version 5.4 system used in Chaves County and, according to a Secretary of State's Office spokesperson, in most other places in the state, must meet the new Voluntary Voting Standards Guidelines 2.0 adopted by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in February 2021.