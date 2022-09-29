Some Chaves County residents are pushing county elected officials to demand changes to voting procedures or voting systems prior to the 2022 General Election, with one contention being that systems need to be certified for updated standards that, in fact, cannot be tested for yet.
In public and email communications with county commissioners, who also serve as the members of the local elections canvassing board, some residents are claiming that the Dominion version 5.4 system used in Chaves County and, according to a Secretary of State's Office spokesperson, in most other places in the state, must meet the new Voluntary Voting Standards Guidelines 2.0 adopted by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in February 2021.
But certification of independent labs to conduct testing for the VVSG 2.0 systems hasn't occurred yet and the EAC isn't sure when that will happen, said Kristen Muthig, EAC director of communications.
“NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), along with the EAC, accredits the voting system test labs (VSTLs) when deemed necessary for a particular standard,” Muthig said. “In the case of the VVSG 2.0 standard, the VSTLs need to be assessed to have their accreditation scope expanded to include VVSG 2.0. These assessments are in progress, but are not yet complete.”
Similar information from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office appears on the “Rumor vs. Reality” page of the Voter Information Portal section of the department's website.
“Once the EAC has testing and certification procedures in place for VVSG 2.0, New Mexico will initiate a new voting system certification initiative,” the Secretary of State's Office website indicates. “As of September 2022, the EAC has not certified any VSTLs to test and certify voting systems to VVSG 2.0, and therefore no state can test to this standard.”
Secretary of State presents 2021 recertification
Some people also argue that the machines haven't been certified since 2017 though state law requires recertification after every presidential election.
August 2017 is the last time an independent lab tested and certified the Dominion 5.4 system — which includes several elements of hardware and software, not just the tabulator machine — but the bipartisan state Voting System Certification Committee voted to accept recertification of all three voting systems used in the state during its Aug 4, 2021, meeting, according to an Aug. 19, 2021, letter by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
Prior to that vote, the committee issued a report on July 14, 2021, that described the certification process. The report stated that the Dominion systems and the other two used in New Mexico met required standards. The committee consists of up to four people appointed by the state Legislature and the New Mexico Secretary of Information Technology.
The conclusions were based on the 2017 lab results, the fact that the systems had repeatedly passed all pre- and post-election tests for reliability and accuracy since then, and Dominion's presentation of five elements for recertification — two software components and three hardware components — judged by committee members to meet the requirements of the state election code.
“There is nothing wrong with our voting machines and we are in compliance with all laws,” said Alex Curtas, communications director for the Secretary of State. “Voters should have the utmost confidence in New Mexico's elections and they should remain vigilant, especially in the run up to the General Election this year, for misinformation about our voting and elections — like false claims about the certification of NM’s voting machines — that seek to undermine confidence in our democratic process.”
Toulouse Oliver wrote a letter to state Sen. James Townsend (R-Artesia) in June 2022 explaining the certification process and including a copy of the committee's July 2021 report.
Local candidate takes issue to state Supreme Court
The state voting systems are also the subject of a New Mexico State Supreme Court filing now.
Roswell resident Larry Marker (Independent), a write-in candidate for Public Lands commissioner, has filed a writ of mandamus with the New Mexico Supreme Court asking the court to rule on his contention that the systems are “not suitable and in fact illegal for use in the upcoming 2022 NM general election.”
Issues raised include certification and standards concerns, but also the allegation that the machines are unfair to write-in candidates. He contends that is because the machines can hold only a limited number of ballots in a separate bin for write-in ballots while they can hold “thousands upon thousands” for candidates whose names appear on the ballots. The lawsuit said that situation raises concerns about what happens to write-in ballots if bin capacity is exceeded and if they will be counted.
In a press release, the number of write-in ballots that can be held in the separate bin was identified as 150. Marker's campaign treasurer, speaking at a Sept. 15 public meeting, said the number was about 200.
The Supreme Court issued a ruling on Monday that Toulouse Oliver must respond to Marker's filing by Friday.
In regard to certification issues, Chaves County Commissioner and lawyer T. Calder Ezzell Jr. said during a Sept. 15 meeting that a lawsuit would be a necessary course of action if people wanted to challenge certification. He was responding to a series of questions by Marker's campaign treasurer and by a Dexter resident.
“I do not know that anyone has filed any sort of action against the Secretary of State yet,” Ezzell said. “I think that is the only remedy there is. I think probably there would be original jurisdiction in the, unfortunately, in the New Mexico Supreme Court to seek a mandamus action to make the Secretary of State do her job.”
Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller also responded during that meeting to the issue about the bin. She said the Clerk's Office and its Elections Bureau have developed procedures and accountability to check the write-in ballot bin regularly and remove ballots as necessary. Employees are also testing to see how many ballots the bins will hold and are talking with clerks in larger counties to see what issues they have encountered with write-in bins.
She added that she is willing to consider other actions as well, including possibly checking all voting tabulators after voting concludes to ensure that all write-in ballots have been counted.
In addition to statewide certification, all county election offices are required to run tests before each election to ensure that all elements of the voting systems are working properly and that results are accurately reported and uploaded to a test internet site operated by the Secretary of State. The Chaves County Clerk's Office is scheduled to begin its testing today, Thursday.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.