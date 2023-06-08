Roswell Air Center mural

Visitors to Roswell via the Roswell Air Center are greeted by a new photo-friendly mural Wednesday just outside the gate.

 Clarke Condé Photo

While there were an array of items on the agenda for the Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, one of these items made most people in the meeting room smile.

The final touch on the airport’s selfie wall — a flying saucer — was recently added to the whimsical depiction of an alien pointing a lit-up finger toward those looking on.