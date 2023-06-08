While there were an array of items on the agenda for the Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, one of these items made most people in the meeting room smile.
The final touch on the airport’s selfie wall — a flying saucer — was recently added to the whimsical depiction of an alien pointing a lit-up finger toward those looking on.
The saucer’s landing on the wall mural comes only weeks before the 2023 Roswell UFO Festival, which is being held from June 30 through July 2.
Site assessment report
ADB Safegate made a presentation about airfield lighting maintenance to the commissioners. Jim Taylor, the company’s director of sales for the Western United States, said the airport is long overdue for updates to this critical infrastructure and equipment.
There are old components within the lighting system not labeled and a great deal of buried cable that needs to be reached by digging through asphalt and properly assessed. Replacing numerous older lamps with LED lighting would be highly beneficial.
Taylor said the evaluation revealed a list of immediate fixes that should be completed in the first phase before moving into the handling of ongoing maintenance needs in the second phase.
That list of those immediate fixes includes testing and replacement of airfield circuitry, starting with taxiway circuits that affect the main runway. Also considered something that needs to be handled quickly is replacing supplemental windsocks, which are used to provide pilots with basic information about the direction and speed of the wind.
Other high-priority items include fixing the constant current regulators for runway 3/21 and taxiway C so these regulators can provide the needed overall output along with addressing related problems and repairing regulators as used parts become available.
Ongoing maintenance includes ensuring that pits and maintenance holes are accessible and safe. The report highlighted the importance of locating components and “avoidance of components sitting water,” according to the report.
ADB also considers as part of its ongoing maintenance helping the airport prepare for required FAA Part 139 certification, Taylor emphasized.
Scheduled preventive maintenance tasks would be part of the agreement as well.
An ADB service engineer would be on-site at the airport for two weeks per month during that first phase of the maintenance agreement. Once the first phase is complete then the service engineer would be there for only one week per month.
The annual cost for the first year would be $180,700 and $90,350 for both the second and third years.
No action was taken on this subject by the commissioners.
Other agenda items
Strategic plan: Commissioners recommended that the RAC’s Strategic Plan be done by Mead and Hunt. The city’s Legal Committee and City Council will also consider the terms of the agreement.
Security update: Work continues on a written compilation of rules for employees to follow while on duty at the airport, said Don Fisher, security coordinator for the airport.
CAVU Enterprises: Two of three action items pertaining to lease agreements between the airport and CAVU Enterprises were recommended by the commissioners. The agreement for a lease renewal for acres of land with a teardown pad was postponed to clarify some information.
