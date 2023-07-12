US Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small

With bipartisan backing, the U.S. Senate moved to confirm New Mexico native and former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) as the next Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Senate voted 84 to 8 to approve the nomination of Torres Small to help lead the USDA. In all, 33 Republicans joined all Democrats present to support the nomination. Another eight senators were absent and did not cast a vote.