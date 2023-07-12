With bipartisan backing, the U.S. Senate moved to confirm New Mexico native and former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) as the next Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Senate voted 84 to 8 to approve the nomination of Torres Small to help lead the USDA. In all, 33 Republicans joined all Democrats present to support the nomination. Another eight senators were absent and did not cast a vote.
After the vote, New Mexico Democratic Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan issued a joint statement, calling Torres Small's confirmation “a proud day for New Mexico.”
“From the borderlands to Congress to a Senate-confirmed member of the President’s administration, Xochitl has spent her life serving her community and putting people first. That’s just who she is,” the statement said.
In a press release, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack also celebrated the vote to confirm Torres Small, who is now USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development.
“I am grateful to have Xochitl's partnership at the People's Department. She has met the moment with a collaborative approach and a can-do-spirit, and I applaud Congress for confirming her as USDA's next deputy secretary,” Vilsack said.
The vote came five months after President Joe Biden tapped Torres Small, 38, to the number two position at the USDA where she will replace Jewel Harrison Bough, who stepped down earlier this year.
In her new capacity, Torres Small will help oversee the Department's roughly 100,000 employees, 29 agencies and 4,500 offices around the world, which are charged with administering programs pertaining to agriculture production, food assistance and rural development.
The granddaughter of migrant farmworkers, Torres Small was district field director to then-Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) before later becoming a water rights and natural resources attorney.
In 2018, Torres Small became the first woman and person of color to represent the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, where her assignments included sitting on the House Agriculture Committee. She lost her bid for a second term in 2020 to now-former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02).
A year later, Torres Small became USDA Undersecretary of Rural Development, a position she still holds and where she manages the Department's vast portfolio of grant and loan programs for rural communities.
Torres Small will face multiple challenges in her new role, including an expected exodus of USDA employees expected to retire in the next five years. She will also take the reins as the Biden administration and Congress prepare to write a new five-year federal farm bill.