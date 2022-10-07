Senior Day at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair brought out a crowd to enjoy the usual fair offerings along with some special activities.
The afternoon was set aside for free admission and activities for those 55 and older. Many brought younger family members with them to see the vendors, exhibits and other attractions at the fair.
In the New Building, vendors offered special activities and information for seniors including free flu shots, bingo games, a cakewalk, door prizes and a hot dog meal. Organizations and medical providers also provided information about their services.
In the Arts and Crafts Building, the Artesia Garden Club offered an activity for all ages, making posy pops — flowers made from craft paper and a lollipop.
“They wanted us to come up with a craft that we could do with the people or kids,” the garden club’s Julie Foster said. “This is the easiest thing we could do. And it doesn’t make a mess.”
“And we wanted something with flowers or horticulture,” Bunny Mason, also with the club, said.
The pair already had a number of the posy pops made for those who didn’t want to make one.
Yolanda Mendiola of Roswell stopped by the table to make a posy pop during her fair visit.
“I enjoyed making those,” she said.
She had stopped by the arts and crafts exhibits to see the quilts.
“I enjoy the quilts because I’m a quilter,” she said, although she said she’s never entered one of her own quilts in a show.
“Mine are not perfect quilts. Mine are imperfect quilts but they’re the best and the warmest quilts,” she said.
“I get ideas from the quilts here, and then I’ll go home and make some,” she said.
Mendiola said she came to the fair specifically for Senior Day. She recently retired and so now has the time to enjoy the fair, she said.
Norma Rohwer made sure to visit the poultry barn to see the entries from her minister’s family, but she also enjoyed seeing the bantam chickens and ducks.
“Just being out in the beautiful weather” was what she said she enjoyed the most about Senior Day.
“I’ve enjoyed just being out with the crowds and I’m very impressed with the activities that are going on,” she said.
