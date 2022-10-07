ENMSF Senior Day

Juno Ogle Photo

Yolanda Mendiola, Roswell, left, makes a posy pop from craft paper and a lollipop Wednesday afternoon under the instruction of the Artesia Garden Club's Julie Foster, right, and Bunny Mason at the Arts and Crafts Building at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair.

 Juno Ogle

Senior Day at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair brought out a crowd to enjoy the usual fair offerings along with some special activities.

The afternoon was set aside for free admission and activities for those 55 and older. Many brought younger family members with them to see the vendors, exhibits and other attractions at the fair.