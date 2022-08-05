Students at Missouri Avenue Elementary School have a new way to help them adjust to being in the classroom.
Thursday was the first day of classes for grades one through 12 in Roswell Independent School District. Kindergarten classes start Monday. Several schools in the district conducted open houses earlier in the week where students and their families could tour the school, meet the teachers and staff and drop off their school supplies.
During its open house Wednesday afternoon, Missouri Avenue unveiled its newest feature, a sensory room. It might look like a playroom with its large building blocks, mini-trampolines and toys, but it all has a purpose, Principal Stacey Damon said.
“One thing that we’re hoping this room will do is to help calm the students and help focus themselves so they’re better prepared to learn and they’re better prepared to interact with others,” she said.
When students were at home with remote learning during the COVID pandemic, many were not able to interact with anyone other than their families, she said. Returning to the classrooms can cause stress or anxiety for some students, Damon said.
“There’s a lot of learning loss that we’re trying to catch up with and it can be very overwhelming and stressful,” she said.
The room features a variety of toys and interactive stations that engage different senses or provide physical activities such as balance beams, a bulletin board that changes color when children wipe their hands across it and gears they can place on a board to fidget with.
There’s also a collection of books targeted at helping children deal with their emotions and weighted dog stuffies.
“A lot of times people use weighted blankets. We have little weighted dogs that they can sit with in their laps,” Damon said.
The room can be used by both special education students and the general student population. Teachers can schedule a time to take a class to the sensory room for a break. The room will also be staffed at certain times throughout the day so that a student who is becoming stressed can be taken there and the staff can work with the student to calm them down.
“They can do breathing techniques or just walk them through little things to help learn self-regulation skills. I feel like that’s one of our big jobs that we have to do is teach the students how to self-regulate and how it’s OK to be upset, but once you get upset what can we do to calm down,” she said.
Missouri Avenue Elementary has seen a drop in enrollment in recent years, so an empty classroom was used for the sensory room, Damon said. State funding through the Family Income Index was used to equip the room. The funding is to be used in three areas — reading, science and student supports.
As students and staff returned to RISD’s 20 schools on Thursday, they found that COVID-19 precautions are still in place.
The Public Education Department updated its COVID-19 response toolkit on July 22. Superintendent Brian Luck said Wednesday the administration was still combing through it to determine the specific changes.
He said it appears the PED will continue to require some level of surveillance testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated and have a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. The district is also seeking guidance on just what procedures to follow when a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID.
“While we’re monitoring that, we would just remind parents that if their students don’t feel good and they have some of those (COVID) symptoms, keep them home a day or two,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
