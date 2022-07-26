Several structures on a residential property on Malamute Street near North Atkinson Avenue were destroyed in a Friday night fire.
No injuries were reported, however.
Jamie Higgins, fire chief for the Berrendo Volunteer Fire Department, the lead agency for the fire response, said Monday that an investigation as to the cause continues, while Roswell Fire Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said Saturday that initial indications are that the cause could have been electrical.
The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the fire, but crews from the Berrendo, Dexter, Midway and Sierra volunteer fire departments worked for more than eight hours to extinguish the fire. The residential property is located just north of the Roswell city limits.
Higgins and other fire personnel said the fire started about 6:24 p.m. Friday and was put out by about 3:05 a.m. Saturday.
The residence consisted of three mobile homes connected together, Higgins said, with two destroyed and the third having "minimal damage." The fire also destroyed three outbuildings and damaged a fourth, he said.
In addition to the fire crews, the Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff's Office and ambulance crews responded to the scene Friday.
