An hour-long standoff between staff and inmates at the Chaves County Detention Center came to a dramatic end Monday when deputies were forced to breach an area where more than two dozen inmates were holed up.
Ultimately no detention center personnel or inmates were injured, though Undersheriff Charles Yslas said one deputy had to be taken to a hospital after tear gas caused one of his eyes to become irritated.
In all, 28 inmates barricaded themselves inside the recreation area for about six hours. The inmates were placed there at about 9 a.m., while detention center personnel were searching cells for contraband.
Once the search was complete, attempts were made to remove the inmates from the recreation area, when several tried to rush the detention center personnel, threatening them with violence. Staff then closed the door. Inmates responded by using trash and other items to keep the doors shut and to block the windows.
“They were basically preparing, for lack of a better term, preparing for a good old-fashioned brawl,” Yslas said.
New Mexico law dictates a Sheriff's Office is tasked with responding to such disruptions at detention facilities in their respective counties.
At 2 p.m., after attempts to persuade inmates to comply with orders from Detention Center personnel and agree to be peacefully removed from the area proved fruitless, Yslas said Detention Center Administrator Justin Porter notified him of the situation.
An hour later, when no progress was made in getting the inmates to come out and heed the demands of staff, Yslas said he, along with Sheriff Mike Herrington, 14 deputies, a dog from the Sheriff's K-9 unit and two dogs from the Roswell Police Department, then went to the Detention Center.
Deputies were outfitted with armor and equipped with tasers, tear gas and stun grenades, also known as flash-bangs.
Porter and Herrington tried one last time to convince the inmates to let them in. When they did not comply, Yslas said deputies attempted to open the door and sent in tear gas.
The door was eventually pried open about six inches and two stun grenades were sent into the room, causing many of the inmates to become temporarily disoriented. About half of the inmates then got down onto the ground as instructed.
“At that time we breached the door open, went in with bean bag shotguns,” Yslas said. He added all inmates were informed that if they did not get on the ground they would be shot with a bean bag gun. All eventually complied.
Subsequently, the ruckus ended with inmates being taken to individual cells without further incident.
“They had no fight left in them,” Yslas said of the inmates.
He said about six of the inmates are believed to have been the ringleaders of the group. Two cameras were damaged, one of which was destroyed.
Yslas added the Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the detention center administration, are viewing video footage from the recreation area as part of an investigation into what occurred.
Some inmates, Yslas warned, could end up facing criminal charges for the incident, including counts of criminal damage to property and assault.
