Detention Center

A New Mexico State Police unit parked outside the Chaves County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Deputies had to remove inmates from the recreation area after they reportedly threatened Detention Center staff and barricaded themselves inside. 

 Alex Ross Photo

An hour-long standoff between staff and inmates at the Chaves County Detention Center came to a dramatic end Monday when deputies were forced to breach an area where more than two dozen inmates were holed up.

Ultimately no detention center personnel or inmates were injured, though Undersheriff Charles Yslas said one deputy had to be taken to a hospital after tear gas caused one of his eyes to become irritated.