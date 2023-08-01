Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies who operate the department’s two K-9 units will be traveling out of state to complete special training.
County Commissioners last week approved a request by the Sheriff’s Office to send Deputies Nathaniel de la Cerda and Gauge Kennard to the HITS K-9 instruction and training seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona.
All four K-9 deputies sat patiently in the meeting room for about two hours into the commissioner’s meeting. This item was near the end of the agenda. Deputies Korba and Felek, the four-legged members of these units, were fairly relaxed and even yawned a couple of times.
However, after they moved to a place in the room closer to the commissioners’ dais, Korba and Felek started getting excited, changing positions and seemed more than “ready to get to work,” said Undersheriff Charles Yslas.
This seminar is expected to bring together about 1,000 K-9 handlers from across the country to learn the newest techniques and current law as it relates to the use of K-9 units. It also provides a place for these handlers to interact and exchange information.
Specific topics important for K-9 handlers include techniques as well as search and seizure rules specifically for K-9 units.
“We’d like to send them annually, if possible,” Yslas said
Some of the classes highlight such subjects as “Drug Canine Record Keeping and Court Testimony” and “Detection of Emerging Threats — A Chemist’s Perspective.”
Other classes will highlight how to seek grant funding for such law enforcement programs. The Sheriff’s Office depends on donations for many needs of its K-9 program, but the roughly $2,000 for each officer to attend is an investment by the county into a “business” that serves the public, Yslas explained.
Scores of vendors who provide state-of-the-art products and services for K9 law enforcement programs are also going to set up booths.
De la Cerda and Kennard will be driving to and from the seminar, which is being held about eight hours away from Roswell. This is not only a less expensive option but also allows the deputies to take equipment and luggage without worrying about getting it on and off a commercial flight, he also said.
Korba and Felek, both Belgian Malinois, won’t be attending the event. Their handlers will pass on what they’ve learned after they return.
Felek was the first K-9 on duty at the Sheriff’s Office in about 25 years when he was brought on in 2021. Korba began work in 2022.
Both dogs are Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies. If you injure one of the department’s four-legged deputies while the dogs are pursuing you as a suspect, for example, the penalty is the same as if you injure a human deputy, Yslas noted.
