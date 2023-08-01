Sheriff's K9 handlers to attend training conference

Deputy Nathaniel de la Cerda poses with his K9 partner, Korba, during last week's meeting of the Chaves County Commissioners. They compose one of two such units working at the Chaves County Sheriff's Office. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies who operate the department’s two K-9 units will be traveling out of state to complete special training.

County Commissioners last week approved a request by the Sheriff’s Office to send Deputies Nathaniel de la Cerda and Gauge Kennard to the HITS K-9 instruction and training seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona.