Mayor Timothy Jennings

Mayor Timothy Jennings in a July 13 photo from the July meeting of the Roswell City Council. The Chaves County Sheriff's Office have closed their investigation into an incident involving the mayor on July 4, finding no criminal wrongdoing. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

The investigation by the Chaves County Sheriff's Office into a crash in which Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings backed into another vehicle before driving away has ended with no charges filed.

Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Wednesday the probe, which he said was conducted thoroughly, did not find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.