The investigation by the Chaves County Sheriff's Office into a crash in which Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings backed into another vehicle before driving away has ended with no charges filed.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Wednesday the probe, which he said was conducted thoroughly, did not find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
“At this point, we have closed this case and found no intent to commit a crime and no intent of unlawful activity,” Yslas explained. He added the owners of the SUV said they did not want to press charges against Jennings for the episode and turned down offers he made to cover the cost of fixing a scratch and other minor damage.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office launched their inquiry into the July 4 accident at the request of the Roswell Police Department, whose own investigation also concluded without charges, citing a lack of physical evidence at the scene, including the absence of surveillance video of the parking lot.
Jennings publicly admits to having backed into the vehicle that evening at the Roswell Country Club before driving away, but denied having done anything wrong.
An accident report later stated that at 9:41 p.m. a 911 call was made, in which a caller said a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jennings had backed into an unattended Chevy Tahoe also in the parking lot.
Later, when questioned, the caller said he banged on the Chevy Suburban to try to get the attention of Jennings, but that the mayor “hauled ass” out of the parking lot.
Yslas said the investigation found that Jennings called the owners of the Tahoe after leaving the parking lot and while en route home, where he explained what occurred and exchanged information with them over the phone.
Jennings, a Democrat and former state senator from 1979 to 2013, was elected mayor in 2022.