The name of a man found dead last week south of Roswell has been released, as investigators spent the weekend questioning several people in the case.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas on Monday identified the deceased as 30-year-old Enrique Plascencia Jr., who had been living in Roswell.
Plascencia was found dead Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the edge of a field in the area of East Hobson and Omaha roads. Authorities at the time believed he had been dead for at least 24 hours when someone discovered the body.
Initially, investigators did not know who the deceased was because he did not have any identification on him.
Yslas said an autopsy was performed on Plascencia Oct. 6. However, he declined to comment on the cause of death, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“We don't want to release that yet because ... we are still looking for evidence in the case, but I can tell you they did rule it a homicide,” he said.
As of early Monday, five people who Yslas described as friends and acquaintances of Plascencia were located and interviewed by investigators.
Yslas said two of those individuals were found by deputies over the weekend, while a third was found by Roswell police. On Monday, two others voluntarily turned themselves over to the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators, Yslas said, are still working to sort through conflicting accounts from the five pertaining to what happened and determine a motive for Plascencia's death.
“We've gotten a couple different stories and as interviews continue as to why this happened or what happened, we are following up on all those different stories to see which is going to be credible and which are just that, stories,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
