One woman was taken into custody by law enforcement late Friday after she allegedly fired a gun in a funeral home parking lot in Roswell.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said as of Friday afternoon no one was believed to have been struck by the gunfire that was reported in the parking lot of the Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on South Main Street.
Yslas said deputies were contacted at 2:52 pm by an off-duty lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office who happened to be in the area at the time. The officer saw a woman in a red shirt with her hair tied in a ponytail fire a handgun into the air while standing in the parking lot.
“It looked like a funeral was in session, so he (the officer) retrieved his firearm from his personal vehicle and at that time the suspected shooter took off running,” Yslas said.
Deputies, along with officers from the Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police then went to the scene.
Later, authorities learned a woman in a red shirt was seen nearby running east in an alleyway in the area of Connor St. She was later found hiding in a shed and taken into custody.
Yslas said Friday afternoon that law enforcement was still locating and speaking with witnesses. He said early indicators are that the woman was at an event at the funeral home and became mad for some unknown reason before heading out into the parking lot and firing the gun.