Anderson Bethany

A unit from the Chaves County Sheriff's Office parked outside the Anderson- Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday afternoon after a woman reportedly fired a gun in the air in the parking lot. No one was reportedly injured and Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the suspect was taken into custody. 

 Alex Ross

One woman was taken into custody by law enforcement late Friday after she allegedly fired a gun in a funeral home parking lot in Roswell.

Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said as of Friday afternoon no one was believed to have been struck by the gunfire that was reported in the parking lot of the Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on South Main Street.