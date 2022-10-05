Groups of freshmen in Early College High School aerospace classes at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell demonstrated what they learned about aerodynamic forces by designing kites.
The project was carried out as if they were inventors developing a product with copious research, designing, building, testing, evaluating, refining and then, repeating the last three steps as time allowed.
One group even used a large amount of blue tape to ensure that a modification stayed in place amid testing.
But the presentations somewhat resembled those of inventors looking for investors on the television show “Shark Tank,” except without offers of money from wealthy entrepreneurs. Other students and parents in the classroom instead provided questions about the kites and were members of the audience.
Glen Kirk, who teaches this beginning aerospace course that freshmen are required to take, said the science and technical substance combined with some showmanship “hooks the audience.”
The processes used by each group were chronicled in detailed PowerPoint presentations that included not only charts from kite flight tests but also technical design sketches, computer generated images and photographs of the group members flying the kites.
Even names had some pizazz, such as one group named “Soaring Sky Aviators” and a kite called “The Alien Airbender.”
These student groups were asked to create a kite that would soar quickly and reach a height of 50-100 feet in low wind conditions. Other qualities needed to make it a good product included durability and attractiveness.
There were small prizes given out by some of the groups to audience members for being able to provide information, such as for the best guess of how many M&Ms were in a jar or for telling a joke that results in the biggest laughs.
Even with some bells and whistles, the project's main purpose is to demonstrate “basic aviation principles,” Kirk said.
The NASA Glenn Research Center provides information about kites being a good way for youths to learn about aerodynamic forces and this was a source used in some of the presentations.
Airplanes need these forces in the right quantities to fly: Lift greater than weight; less drag than thrust.
Students in these groups explained how kites require similar forces, such as enough lift to carry the weight of the kite as well as thrust to move the kite forward that is achieved by an appropriate shape. Drag is the backward force. Lift needs to be allowing the top of the kite to move ahead while drag affects the bottom.
And the line that keeps the kite from flying away also needs to be attached at a proper angle so that it won't interfere with flight. Some groups referred to this string arrangement as a bridle.
Weather conditions, especially wind, also play a role in how easy a well-designed kite will fly.
And, one of the groups explained that a kite doesn't need a tail to fly. They are used to stabilize the kite so it would be less likely to spin and roll with the added weight on the end.
While one kite had three tails to promote better airflow, another group removed the tail for less weight, better angling and a nicer appearance.
An earlier project called for creation of a pilot's chair. There will be two more similar projects coming up, Kirk added.
Early College High School began in 2014 and celebrated its first graduating class in 2018. Students who graduate can leave high school with their diploma and an associate's degree. They could also earn certificates of employability or occupational training.
