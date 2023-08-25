Sixth grade students learn leadership skills at school — that we all need

Yellow light poured from a slate grey and light blue sky Wednesday morning as Intermediate Preparatory Academy students circled in a half-moon shape and faced Head of School D’Anna O’Mera, who wore a rainbow shawl. Behind her, a red chair held three bottles of water; another red chair supported three cans of soda pop.
O’Mera had planned an engaging activity to inspire the students and teach leadership skills. “Controlling what you’re thinking, feeling and doing is the most important piece to your success.”
The kids sway excitedly in their snazzy athletic shoes, as sixth graders do, anticipating a performance: a “soda versus water” demonstration highlighting a key habit of leadership — being proactive versus reactive. A battle involving liquids is a sure way to capture a young person’s attention and create space for learning.
The Intermediate Preparatory Academy, part of the New Mexico Military Institute community, is in its foundational year. The 2023-2024 school year welcomed sixth graders; seventh and eighth grades will be added in subsequent sessions.
“Every single one of you will be leaders,” O’Mera announces, establishing the framework for the demonstration. Research shows high expectations coupled with high nurturing contributes to student achievement. By characterizing the students as ‘leaders,’ O’Mera gives them a mentality they can carry with them for life.
“Leadership isn’t something you’re born with,” O’Mera stresses. “Leadership is a habit you develop.” She pauses to ask if anyone knows what a habit is.
A boy in khaki pants says, “It’s what you do over and over again.” The other kids give a thumbs-up, signaling they agree.
“Your habits develop your character,” O’Mera confirms. “The most important habit is the habit of being proactive.” Her silver jewelry sparkles in the morning light.
The opposite of being proactive, the children learn, is being reactive. “What does it mean to be reactive?” O’Mera asks.
A boy in a pale blue oxford decides, “Basically if you see a baseball and you react, you’re reacting to something.” O’Mera agrees that practiced reactions can be good, especially if a baseball is coming toward your face. But sometimes, reactions are bad. Being reactive can come from emotions like helplessness as opposed to clear thinking.
“We are going to focus on being proactive,” O’Mera explains. “And this demonstration will show being proactive versus being reactive.” The students are thoughtful and interested in the outdoor activity — everyone is focused and paying attention.
Two student volunteers approach the chairs and sit down. Behind one student, a teacher stands with a bottle of water; the other teacher lifts a can of soda. The students in the audience watch and wait. They assume the teachers will pour the liquids on their friends’ heads, or something equally thrilling.
“They’re going to shake those containers as hard as they can,” O’Mera instructs. She pauses for a long moment while everyone gleefully observes the teachers shake the containers as though they had prior experience with their own party cocktails. “Have they shaken them enough?”
“No!” the students sing. They need to see the full effect of effervescent, sugared soda leaking down their friend’s face.
Finally, the moment arrives. “Now, they’re going to hold it over their heads.” O’Mera asks the children to cheer for the container they would like to see opened. Unsurprisingly, their cheers signal they want the soda can popped.
Another long, anticipatory moment unfolds.
Then — the thrill is gone, the fizz is flat: the soda will stay in the can. The teachers set the containers on the pavement. “Was it the best thing for the soda to be opened?” O’Mera asks. “No,” the students murmur. “But you encouraged it,” she continues. “Why?”
“It would be fun,” says a student in navy pants, still a tiny bit hopeful.
“It’s drama,” O’Mera confirms. A better way to make decisions, she details, is from careful thought, not by being reactive or impulsively responding to the energy of others. “People may want to see a soda explode because it’s fun to watch. Realize your objectives might not be the same.”
The group has a conversation about catalysts that make them reactive. “A bad umpire,” says one student. “My brother will ruin my optimism about something,” says another. “My younger brother will come and punch me and say, ‘hey, it’s time for dinner,’” says a third.
Two volunteers give a shake to a can of soda each time someone shares a scenario. “I wish my little brother would pay more attention to his actions,” says a fourth student. O’Mera nods. “Give it a good shake,” she says to a student holding a soda. The tension in the can is building — surely a metaphor for what happens to us when we’re feeling reactive.
“Sometimes my sister is sassy to my mom,” a girl says. “I don’t really like that.”
Someone else shares, “I don’t like it when all three of my sisters barge into my room.”
All the students agree siblings are a source of reactivity. “What if someone accuses you of something you didn’t do?” O’Mera asks. Everyone takes a collective breath. That would be bad. That kind of provocation might cause a reaction.
“If you are soda, you explode,” O’Mera reminds them. “You say things that hurt you and that isolate you.
“When you are water, you are in control.” The children cast their gaze into the distance, thinking. The activity has given them a lesson they can use for life. They want to be water — calm and in control.
The soda cans stay shut, but the school is open, and the first lesson is about patience, self-control and staying dry.
