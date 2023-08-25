Sixth grade students learn leadership skills at school — that we all need

Head of School D'Anna O'Mera guides sixth grade students through a demonstration Wednesday morning to teach the leadership skill of being proactive.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Yellow light poured from a slate grey and light blue sky Wednesday morning as Intermediate Preparatory Academy students circled in a half-moon shape and faced Head of School D’Anna O’Mera, who wore a rainbow shawl. Behind her, a red chair held three bottles of water; another red chair supported three cans of soda pop.

O’Mera had planned an engaging activity to inspire the students and teach leadership skills. “Controlling what you’re thinking, feeling and doing is the most important piece to your success.”