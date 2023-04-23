Memorial for slain teens

Jonathon Sanchez kneels down and spreads money before a pillar with a plaque and near two benches that bare the names of his older cousin and friend who were shot and killed at Cahoon Park in 2022. The benches and memorial were unveiled during an event Saturday in the parking lot where the two teenage victims were fatally shot. 

 Alex Ross Photo

For Jonathon Sanchez, the parking lot between the basketball and tennis courts on the west side of Cahoon Park is both hallowed ground and a site of tragedy.

It was in that location, on April 16, 2022, that was transformed into a crime scene. Sanchez's younger cousin Cameron Luna, 15, along with 16-year-old Jorge Luis Armendariz Jr, a friend of Sanchez's since they were in kindergarten, were gunned down during a robbery while sitting inside a parked car.