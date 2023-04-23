For Jonathon Sanchez, the parking lot between the basketball and tennis courts on the west side of Cahoon Park is both hallowed ground and a site of tragedy.
It was in that location, on April 16, 2022, that was transformed into a crime scene. Sanchez's younger cousin Cameron Luna, 15, along with 16-year-old Jorge Luis Armendariz Jr, a friend of Sanchez's since they were in kindergarten, were gunned down during a robbery while sitting inside a parked car.
“I had seen them just a day before or two days before this happened and it just made me really sad or heartbroken,” Sanchez said.
Soon after the shooting, police charged 15-year-old Jayvin Montoya with two counts of murder along with one count each of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. The case has not yet gone to trial.
About every month since that time, Sanchez has visited the parking lot, bringing with him dozens of candles. In a nod to their habit of constantly asking him for money for gas or food from McDonalds when they were alive, Sanchez puts out a series of dollar bills.
“I always come over here and just show the love,” Sanchez said.
Last Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting. Sanchez was accompanied by a crowd of others in that parking lot who were on scene for the unveiling of two park benches and a stone pillar built to memorialize Cam and Jorgito, while urging others to refrain the violence that ended their lives.
On each of the benches is a plaque featuring a portrait of one of the two boys, with their names, dates of birth and the date of their deaths written in gold letters. Positioned between the benches and planted in a square of sand is a stone pillar, with a plaque that mentions both boys and calls on the Roswell community to reject violence.
“Let's make them proud. Let's put an end to the violence in this, our community, and stand tall, proud and united. Let it stop now, here, once and for all!” the plaque reads.
Organizers and family members of Cam and Jorgito said the benches and pillar were the result of donations of not only cash, but also craftsmanship, time and local connections.
“A lot of people in the community started coming together and pointing us in different directions,” said Fred Luna, Cam's father.
Before the ceremony, the Chaves County Sheriff's provided an escort for a procession of antique cars, motorcycles and other vehicles from South Park Cemetery, where both boys are buried.
Upon arrival, the attendees mingled in the parking lot as music pumped out of a sound system. Burgers were cooked on a grill provided by Church on the Move, and children played in a jolly jumper or took part in games of cornhole.
However, it was the memories of Cam and Jorgito that were on the minds of those in attendance, some of whom wore t-shirts bearing the faces and names of the two boys.
“This is not a party, this is a memorial for those kids so their memory can keep going and going,” said Jorge Armendariz Sr., Jorgito's father. The event also included a balloon release, recitation of prayers and a release of doves.
Community members say the benches and pillar are a way to ensure the memories of Cam and Jorgito endure. Many also hope it can provide a warning about the heartbreak that gun violence can bring to families.
It comes at a time when mass shootings and deaths of children and teenagers as a result of guns has risen sharply. According to the Center For Disease Control, since 2020, firearms have overtaken car accidents as the leading cause of death among children and teens.
Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, who spoke at the ceremony, said the shooting is an example of why individuals need to actively reject gun violence and commit to making the Roswell community safer.
“Let's make it a true living monument to these two fine young men never to have it happen again in our community,” Jennings told the crowd.
Roswell police, in a press release about the shooting, stated at the time investigators believe the two boys had initially gone to the park to buy a gun from someone, though investigators said the death was not directly related to the gun purchase.
Jennings told young people they can spare families, including their own, by making a personal pledge to keep away from guns and those who have them.
“If someone has a gun, don't go with them,” Jennings said. He added young people need to communicate with their local officials and church leaders so area youth can be provided with alternative activities to violence.
For the families of Cam and Jorgito, the path forward remains challenging. Fred Luna recalled how each night he used to go to Luna's bedroom to say good night and tell him to go to sleep. Now, when he steps into that room, it is empty.
Moving forward, though, those touched by the lives of Cam and Jorgito say they want to make a difference in raising awareness about gun violence, so other families can be spared the pain they now experience.
“I just want the gun violence to stop because there was no reason for it, no reason for this at all,” Sanchez said.
