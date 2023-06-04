Terry Gomez dropped her sister at an appointment, then had an hour to wait. We all have these small moments in our day when we make choices about how to spend our time.
Gomez could have gone home and come back, but instead, “I decided to meander into Books Again because I like books.” Books Again is a gently used bookstore created by the Friends of the Roswell Public Library. The wide windows at the front of the shop, located at 308 N. Richardson Ave., let in lots of sun.
For Gomez, the spontaneous whim three years ago resulted in new connections to other people and the community. All that was required was a tiny bit of courage to go somewhere new.
“All of a sudden I got caught up,” Gomez says, detailing her hour in the bookstore. “And I asked if they needed volunteers. That’s what started it, just by visiting.”
What began as a small moment in her day bloomed into something meaningful.
Feeling connected to other people and the quality of our relationships is a core aspect of our emotional and physical health. Last month, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy delivered an advisory that loneliness is a public health threat we need to pay attention to. Loneliness creates a stress response in people that increases rates of anxiety, depression, heart disease, dementia and stroke.
Everyone feels lonely at some point, and if you’re feeling lonely, you should know you’re not alone. As a community, we can work together to make quality relationships a priority.
Denise Pacheco, another volunteer at Books Again, builds connections by helping people find books they’ll enjoy, even if they’re not sure what they’d like to read. “Everybody’s really friendly,” she says. Pacheco is a newer volunteer at Books Again and a retired teacher. “I needed to get out and be with people,” she says.
Books Again is a welcoming spot where people can stop by, whether they plan to buy a book or not. “It’s very exciting to see people come in and really enjoy,” Gomez says. “We like to see people come in and browse around. They’re having a good experience, which makes us feel pretty good.”
The books themselves act as connective tissue between people and the community. “Senior citizens are from a generation where we were raised with hardcover books,” Gomez says. “What happens to all the books people don’t donate?” You can think of your books as a gift you pass on to someone else.
Donating your books as you downsize can feed the next generation. “The library does a lot for the kids in Roswell,” Pacheco says, and so does Books Again, which has children’s books on low bookshelves at an accessible height for smaller bodies.
The annotations people leave in their books provide comfort and wisdom. “I’m constantly looking at what somebody has dedicated to someone,” Gomez says. Books Again sometimes receives books from the 1930s and 1940s that parents have inscribed to their children.
If the books at Books Again don’t sell, “we find homes for them,” Gomez says. Book cafes and Little Free Libraries (the structures that look like birdhouses filled with free books) are often the happy recipients of books from Books Again.
Going somewhere new and volunteering can help us feel less lonely, as can social groups. The Books Again book club meets every month. Linda Madrid, a volunteer at Books Again and Secretary of Friends of the Roswell Public Library, says the group usually has 8-10 people and “they read and talk about the books.” Conversation about a shared interest can be another way to forge new friendships. Again, all you need is a bit of courage to try something new.
Inside, you can take a deep breath and know you’re in a good environment. “There’s something peaceful about being surrounded by books,” Gomez says. “Something very soothing in the atmosphere.”
On Friday, when I randomly wandered into Books Again, I found five kids’ books about dogs and the book “Homesick” by Lucia Berlin. The inside front cover has a throwback card catalog envelope and a red stamp that reads “discarded” from the Roswell Public Library. In pencil, someone has marked their three favorite stories in the table of contents.
The pencil markings are cheering. Now I’m somewhere someone else used to be. I bet the three women at Books Again didn’t guess how I was feeling when I walked in, or how much better I felt as the result of our lively conversation.
