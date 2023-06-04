Terry Gomez dropped her sister at an appointment, then had an hour to wait. We all have these small moments in our day when we make choices about how to spend our time.

Gomez could have gone home and come back, but instead, “I decided to meander into Books Again because I like books.” Books Again is a gently used bookstore created by the Friends of the Roswell Public Library. The wide windows at the front of the shop, located at 308 N. Richardson Ave., let in lots of sun.