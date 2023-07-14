Though initially expected to last four days, the trial of Christopher Smiley for first-degree murder came to an early end Wednesday when he opted to plead guilty to a lesser charge as part of a change of plea agreement.
Per the agreement reached between Smiley's attorney Doug Jones Witt and prosecutor Andrea Reeb, Smiley pled guilty to second-degree murder, sparing him a possible life sentence for gunning down Bret Patrick, 27, in 2021.
Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District accepted the plea, and Smiley will serve 26 years in prison. That includes 15 years for second-degree murder, the maximum sentence allowed under New Mexico law for the crime. Another four years were added to the term because of Smiley's status as a habitual offender.
That time will run consecutive to the 7-year sentence Smiley was already serving on a tampering with evidence charge in that same case. Under the terms of the agreement whether the two sentences would run consecutive to or concurrent with one another was to be decided by Hudson.
Smiley was also awarded 880 days of credit for time already served.
The change of plea agreement came early Wednesday morning, a day after a jury had been selected and heard from the first of as many as 27 witnesses that the prosecution planned to call to the stand.
Another jury in December had deadlocked on whether to convict Smiley on a first-degree murder charge in Patrick's death but did find him guilty of tampering with evidence.
In her recommendation, Reeb called for the sentence that was ultimately handed down, noting that Smiley has a history that includes two felony convictions, nine misdemeanor convictions, 16 probation violations and 19 bench warrants issued for him. She also noted that Patrick was unarmed when Smiley shot him on the evening of May 2, 2021, in the parking lot of an Allsup's at 6000 S. Main St.
“I think it's significant in this case that the victim was unarmed and did not deserve what occurred,” she said.
Patrick had driven to the store that night and parked by a gas pump when he went to pick up his girlfriend, who was working a shift at the store. Once inside Patrick's vehicle, they noticed Smiley, who they knew, had pulled up in a vehicle with at least one other person at a neighboring pump.
Smiley and Patrick then walked up to one another, which is when prosecutors say Smiley shot Patrick five times. Smiley then got back into the vehicle he came in before driving away.
A 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata was later found that night abandoned and parked on the shoulder of the Roswell Relief Route. The next day, several items, including a gun and two shirts with Smiley's DNA on them were found buried under some dirt near where the car was left.
Reeb and Jones each confirmed the deal was the first plea agreement put forth by either side.
After the sentence was handed down, Reeb explained to the Roswell Daily Record that her preference would have been for Smiley to be given a life sentence, but that the agreement brings the case to a resolution for the victim's family. She noted that because Smiley entered into the plea agreement, he would not be able to appeal the outcome.
The sentiment was echoed by Jennifer Cummings, Patrick's aunt, who was overcome with emotion when addressing the court before the sentence was announced.
“I'm ready to put this behind me,” Cummings said. She also urged Hudson to impose the stiffest sentence he could under New Mexico law.
“I pray that the court hears my request,” she added.
Jones told the Roswell Daily Record that he and Smiley were prepared to go forward with the trial had the prosecution insisted on pressing ahead with the first-degree murder charge against his client.
However, Jones said he respected Smiley's decision to enter a plea and described the shooting and its aftermath as a tragedy for all involved and their families.
