The gas pumps on Wednesday at 6000 S. Main St. where Christopher Smiley, 35, shot and killed 27-year-old Bret Patrick on May 2, 2021. Smiley's trial on first degree murder in the case ended Wednesday when he pled guilty to a lesser count in the 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County. 

Though initially expected to last four days, the trial of Christopher Smiley for first-degree murder came to an early end Wednesday when he opted to plead guilty to a lesser charge as part of a change of plea agreement.

Per the agreement reached between Smiley's attorney Doug Jones Witt and prosecutor Andrea Reeb, Smiley pled guilty to second-degree murder, sparing him a possible life sentence for gunning down Bret Patrick, 27, in 2021.

