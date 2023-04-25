Roswell Independent School District

The entrance to the Roswell Independent School District administration offices. Proposed new textbooks are available within for community review.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Roswell Independent School District has extended the amount of time for the community to review materials proposed for teaching Social Studies to elementary school students.

Public comment will help the district decide which text to choose. One title is by IMPACT Social Studies, McGraw-Hill and the other is by myWorld Interactive, formerly Pearson K-12 Learning.