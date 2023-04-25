The Roswell Independent School District has extended the amount of time for the community to review materials proposed for teaching Social Studies to elementary school students.
Public comment will help the district decide which text to choose. One title is by IMPACT Social Studies, McGraw-Hill and the other is by myWorld Interactive, formerly Pearson K-12 Learning.
Reviews of the two textbooks being considered for use can be submitted until April 28.
The original deadline was April 14. Residents asked the district to extend the amount of time to review the books and the district complied with the request.
Go to the district’s Administrative and Educational Complex at 300 N. Kentucky Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop at the reception area to be directed upstairs to the 3rd floor instruction wing to review the materials being considered.
Reviews of the texts can also be done there.
People who can’t visit the district office can review the books online. Access the review page from the front page of the RISD website, https://www.risd.k12.nm.us/
Under the “Recent News” section, find and click on the box titled “Elementary Social Studies Community Review” and it will take you to the link. Click on that link to reach a green and purple page.
To review the IMPACT text, visit my.mheducation.com. The username and password (IMPACT-NM and SocialStudies22, respectively) are in the same box.
And to review the myWorld Interactive text, go to their website, SaavasRealize.com, and click “Sign in.” The username and password (NewMexico_K-5 and Welcome1, respectively) for this text are also listed.