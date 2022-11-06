Prospective community solar developers in Chaves County and New Mexico can submit their proposals by Dec. 1 to be selected as one of the companies allowed to proceed with projects.
InClime Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland, is the independent third-party administrator for the state's community solar program. It issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) Thursday. Inclime was chosen in August to administer the program by the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission.
The RFP lists information for prospective companies about the minimum requirements to be selected and provides an updated schedule about when firms will be chosen to proceed with the community solar sites, given that the state has instituted caps on the number of projects that can be built during an initial project period that lasts until November 2024.
At this time, all proposals are due by Jan. 31, 2023, and successful bidders are expected to be announced by March 31. Developers allowed to proceed are required to have their project subscribers signed up and to have met all of the state's requirements within 12 months after that.
The website for InClime's community solar program information for the state is csnewmexico.com.