Prospective community solar developers in Chaves County and New Mexico can submit their proposals by Dec. 1 to be selected as one of the companies allowed to proceed with projects.

InClime Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland, is the independent third-party administrator for the state's community solar program. It issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) Thursday. Inclime was chosen in August to administer the program by the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission.