The southeastern part of the state served by Southwestern Public Service Co., or Xcel Energy, had 136 bidders seeking to develop community solar projects totaling 598 megawatts, with 25 bids for Chaves County projects, according to information released by the state.
The initial outcomes of the Request for Proposals for community solar were not available when requested after the RFP process closed Jan. 31, but the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission posted information provided by InClime, the state's project administrator for the solar program, about two weeks ago.
InClime's solar lead for New Mexico, Miana Campbell, said the total statewide number of 404 bids for more than 1,700 megawatts was an “early indicator of program success” and that ongoing bid evaluations based on non-price factors are taking place.
“InClime is meticulously evaluating all proposals, scoring the project bids against the RFP, and ensuring bidders have plans in place to offer discounts to low-income households and community-based organizations,” Campbell said.
An initial statewide cap of 200 megawatts has been established until November 2024 for the three public electric utilities regions in the state. Rural electric cooperatives can develop their own programs. Of the 200 megawatts allowed initially for the state program, projects in the El Paso Electric Co. service area can have up to 30 megawatts. Bidders in the Public Service Co. area can have projects up to 125 megawatts, and Xcel or Southwestern Public Service can have projects up to 45 megawatts.
All three service areas had bids far exceeding the caps. In the El Paso Electric Co. area, 49 bids totaled 222 megawatts. In the Public Service Co. area, 219 bids totaled 926 megawatts.
Nineteen counties had bidders. Luna County had the most at 64, while McKinley and Sierra counties had the least at one each. Other southeastern counties with project bidders included Curry with 26, Eddy with 27, Lea with 32, Otero with 31 and Roosevelt with 15.
Final bid selections are expected by late April. Community solar projects were allowed by the Community Solar Act of 2021 to give people a way to benefit from renewable energy even if they cannot afford to install their own solar panels at their residences or businesses. Consumers in areas served by the three utilities can subscribe to projects and receive discounts on their electric bills.