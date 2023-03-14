Solar

An array of new solar projects may be headed for southeastern New Mexico.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The southeastern part of the state served by Southwestern Public Service Co., or Xcel Energy, had 136 bidders seeking to develop community solar projects totaling 598 megawatts, with 25 bids for Chaves County projects, according to information released by the state.

The initial outcomes of the Request for Proposals for community solar were not available when requested after the RFP process closed Jan. 31, but the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission posted information provided by InClime, the state's project administrator for the solar program, about two weeks ago.