Members of the Allen family have owned property in Chaves County since 1917. Their grandfather, Lloyd E. Allen Sr., was a Blackdom community resident, and he received a land patent under the Homestead Act of 1862 for 160 acres authorized by then-President Woodrow Wilson.
The problem for the six surviving heirs is that they can't access the land. At some point after their grandfather's death, which two granddaughters have said was soon after he filed the patent granted on Nov. 15, 1917, the parcel became landlocked. Family members' efforts over the past 10 to 15 years to gain access to the property haven't yielded results.
“Ultimately we want it opened up so that we or any of us survivors or our children who want to live on it can live on it,” Sarah King said. “Every sibling that's alive wants to do something out there.”
The Allen heirs are not alone in their situation. King and her sister, Anna Madden, who also are family historians, said they are aware of other heirs of Blackdom settlers' property in the same situation. The remaining bits of concrete foundations that mark the abandoned town center site also are practically inaccessible, requiring permission to use private or government land.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) has introduced Senate Memorial 18 that would recognize the cultural significance of Blackdom as the “most influential Black homesteader community in New Mexico.” The memorial also recognizes Lloyd Allen by name.
The memorial also would establish a task force led by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs to determine how to gain access to the Blackdom town center, which is about 2 miles south of the Allen property and about 20 miles south of Roswell. The task force would include representatives of Chaves County, the New Mexico Association of Counties, the New Mexico congressional delegation, the New Mexico State Land Office, the New Mexico Office of the State Historian, the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs, the U.S. Postmaster General's Office and Blackdom property owners.
“It's time we find access to Blackdom,” Pirtle said. “It's too important of a historic site to be landlocked.”
Decades of efforts
King and Madden moved to Chaves County in 2019 from other states after their retirements specifically for the purpose of resolving the issue regarding their family land. Their brother came here even earlier, about 2008, from Denver, Colorado, for the same reason. They've called state legislators, met with county officials, talked to federal and state officials, and conducted research about Blackdom and to find evidence of how the family property was accessed when their grandfather lived there with his wife, Ethel.
They've also contacted some of the neighboring property owners to see if they would grant access.
“They would not sell an easement. They would not give an easement,” King said. “They would not cooperate at all.”
Madden adds that one of the neighboring property owners referred the matter to his lawyer. They've also been advised to call a lawyer themselves.
“I am one of the people who isn't willing to do that,” Madden said. “It says on the patent that we should have a right to enter our property.”
The land patent states that the claimant and his heirs have a right to the tract “with the appurtenances thereof” along with water rights and other rights.
Both sisters said that the situation is extremely unfair, with King taking it further. “The state of New Mexico, especially Chaves County, they don't do due diligence when land is sold and they have allowed people to put up fences that actually block off access,” King said.
History of landlocked situation unknown
Whether the fences that have been built over time and have cut off roads are improper is a legal conclusion, one complicated by the “fence-out” state law. That requires landowners to take the responsibility for fencing their property if they want to protect it from trespassing animals and livestock. However, current county policy wouldn't allow someone to close a road and cut off access to someone else's land, agreed Mac Rogers, Chaves County Public Services director. Richard Gutierrez, who works with the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department, said that a search of county records did not indicate when the property lost access to a road, although he said that it appears the access could have come off Honolulu Road, which is the road Madden thinks was used. Access also might have come off Sharon Road or perhaps older roads near the south of the Allen heirs' tract, Gutierrez said.
Rogers said he has talked with King and Madden, but that the county can't force neighboring property owners to grant the Allen heirs an easement. He and County Manager Bill Williams said they contacted neighbors on behalf of the Allen heirs, but also were told by adjacent property owners that there was no interest in negotiating an easement.
King and Madden said they are certain that the property had a road in and out at some point, because they know their grandfather lived on the land with his family. They said their mother, Jessie Ann Segatha Allen Douglas, was born there. Their grandfather and his family would have traveled frequently to and from the property, especially because Lloyd Allen worked as a teacher at the Blackdom school.
Blackdom began about 1901 and was officially incorporated by 13 people, including Francis “Frank” M. Boyer, on Sept. 9, 1903. According to historical records and newspaper interviews, it was the first community in New Mexico established only for Black residents, many of whom were escaping racism and ran their own farms in the Blackdom area or worked for other farmers in Dexter. Boyer gave an interview to the Clovis News-Journal in March 1947 saying that 800 families lived in the town during its zenith around 1908, when the town center included a church, a store, a branch of the Dexter post office, a pumping plant and an office building that included a newspaper business. By 1929, 64 homestead patents had been granted for a total of 13,056 acres. But also by that time, at the start of the Great Depression, Blackdom was largely uninhabited. Historical records indicate that years of drought, declines in crop prices following World War I and policies that restricted the drilling of water wells in the area were among the factors that took their toll on the viability of the community.
Madden and King said their mother left the land in early 1918 at about age 2 following Lloyd Allen's death at age 29. Their mother and their grandmother moved to Oklahoma. No one has lived on the property in the 105 years since, they said, although the family has retained ownership and paid property taxes. Their mother had a brother, but he had no children. Their mother had nine, six of whom are still alive. They own the Blackdom tract under the name Aldo Family LLC, Et. Al., according to county records.
County records also indicate that the unpaved Sharon Road off of U.S. 285 becomes fenced just as it reaches property owned by entities that have tracts surrounding the Allen tract. One family, John and Marlene Shudy, whose address is shown as being in Minneapolis, owns several tracts, including parcels that surround the Allen tract on the west, east and south. A ranching corporation, Rafter JS Ranch LLC, based in Hagerman, owns a large tract directly to the north. That property owner also is adjacent to Honolulu Road. Today Honolulu Road is paved from just south of the Roswell Air Center as it intersects with Y-O Road until it reaches Orchard Park Road a bit to the south. At that point, it becomes a dirt road, with signage directing drivers away from it. The Shudy family and Rafter JS Ranch were sent letters delivered to the addresses given in county records, but they did not respond to questions asking for their perspectives or their comments on reports that they have chosen not to discuss easements with the Allen heirs.
Madden said that the family's property rights are important but that she also thinks the general public needs to understand more about the history of Blackdom.
“There needs to be more understanding of Black history,” she said. “We don't know enough about the lives of Black people in the area.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
