Members of the Allen family have owned property in Chaves County since 1917. Their grandfather, Lloyd E. Allen Sr., was a Blackdom community resident, and he received a land patent under the Homestead Act of 1862 for 160 acres authorized by then-President Woodrow Wilson.

The problem for the six surviving heirs is that they can't access the land. At some point after their grandfather's death, which two granddaughters have said was soon after he filed the patent granted on Nov. 15, 1917, the parcel became landlocked. Family members' efforts over the past 10 to 15 years to gain access to the property haven't yielded results.