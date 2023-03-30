Housing construction

A need for more housing in Roswell is prompting city councilors to consider fee waivers for builders of single-family homes.

 Daily Record File Photo

Roswell city councilors are considering a new ordinance that would reduce most fees related to building or rehabilitating single-family homes to $1, an action intended as an alternative to an expired and unfunded infrastructure reimbursement program.

Four members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee voted 4-0 Tuesday for the entire governing body to consider at its April meeting whether to advertise for a public hearing on the draft ordinance. As worded now, the ordinance would lower most fees related to single-family home building to $1. The actual vote on the ordinance could not occur until after the public hearing, or May at the earliest.