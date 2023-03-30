Roswell city councilors are considering a new ordinance that would reduce most fees related to building or rehabilitating single-family homes to $1, an action intended as an alternative to an expired and unfunded infrastructure reimbursement program.
Four members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee voted 4-0 Tuesday for the entire governing body to consider at its April meeting whether to advertise for a public hearing on the draft ordinance. As worded now, the ordinance would lower most fees related to single-family home building to $1. The actual vote on the ordinance could not occur until after the public hearing, or May at the earliest.
“We are trying to stimulate or incentivize development, residential development, in this community and we at least ought to give it a test run,” said Legal Committee Chairman Edward Heldenbrand.
The draft ordinance was one of nine action items voted on by him and fellow committee members Cristina Arnold, Robert Corn and Juan Oropesa during their meeting in City Hall.
The ordinance would amend fees and provisions in Chapters 6, 16 and 22 of the Roswell Municipal Code, with Legal Committee members recommending that the changes apply only to single-family home construction and renovations, not to multifamily projects.
Initial construction building permit and inspection fees would be reduced to $1, fees that now can range from $24 for a house project valued at up to $500 and $5,609 for a home valued at $1 million or more. Fees for such items as mechanical and plumbing permits, water meters, fire lines, curb cuts and tapping into existing water meters also would be reduced to $1 each.
According to city documents, current fees for a minor renovation or home addition valued at $50,000 is about $774. Current fees for a large 3,000-square-foot home valued at $420,000 are about $8,580.
One of the first problems several members of the current city council had with the former Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP), which so far they have decided not to renew or fund, was their opinion that the city couldn't afford the prospective costs, which could have been more than $10,000 for larger homes. But city officials said they think the city can absorb the loss of revenues by reducing most fees to $1 for a pilot period. Legal Committee members have recommended an initial one-year period, with builders given up to a year after the sunset date to finish their projects.
“Water only put in 25 new taps last year, so we are talking about a $50,000 loss,” said City Attorney Hess Yntema. “From legal's perspective, charging for taps at all seems a little silly because they are permanent revenue generators for the city once they are in.”
Robert Corn, chair of the Finance Committee, said the city budgeting process for fiscal year 2024 is just starting, but he thinks the revenue loss is not “a big dollar figure.” He asked if Interim City Manager Mike Mathews agreed with that, and Mathews nodded his head. “I think this is a step in the right direction,” Corn said. “It is also a legal approach.”
Legality was the other issue the new city attorney, Corn and some other city councilors had with MIRP once they began serving with the city, after the program was implemented in October 2021 for fiscal year 2022. Their opinion is that a reimbursement program that pays builders back for a portion of their costs to install water and sewer lines, sidewalks and other infrastructure is not allowed under the New Mexico Constitution's anti-donation clause. They have said that other New Mexico cities that have functioning MIRPs are home-ruled, not municipalities operating by state charters. They also have said their views are supported by legal opinions of outside associations and groups.
However, their views were countered in public meetings by Jim Mitchell and Dan Dattola, the developers of the Oaks, a planned subdivision of up to 900 homes near West Country Club Road. The developers have said they relied on the MIRP program and the understanding that the builders buying their lots could get up to $10,000 back per home in infrastructure reimbursements when buying land and making plans for the subdivision. Mitchell's lawyer, Arlyn Crow, has said that there is no evidence that MIRP would be ruled a violation of the anti-donation provision.
Yntema said Wednesday that his understanding is that the concepts behind the new ordinance were shared with local builders during at least one meeting before the draft ordinance was presented to the Legal Committee. He also said that he thought the concepts were supported by The Oaks developers and their lawyer. Mitchell's company and Crow did not respond to calls by press time, but Yntema said he had spoken with them and he thought they supported the concept of the reduced fees.
However, Dan Dattola said the fee reduction plan is no substitute for the reimbursement program and that legal action against the city is still a possibility.
“This is not going to replace the MIRP,” said Dan Dattola. “It is a nice gesture and that's all it is. The mayor and his people have decided they don't want this program and they are going to get their way. I just wish the people of the community were aware of what their public officials were doing.”
Bill Dennis, another local builder interested in participating in MIRP, said he has not heard about or been in meetings about the draft fee plan. He attended several city meetings, often heated and contentious. “All I know is our city government is a screwed-up mess, and you can quote me on that,” he said.
Others in the city have a more favorable view of what the program could mean.
Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., who spoke in favor of MIRP when it was first introduced, said his group supports the new fee incentive. “This housing incentive is a positive step forward for creating new housing opportunities in Roswell,” he said.
Emiliano Tenorio agreed fee reductions could be good for Roswell home builders. “I think it could help promote construction of new homes,” said Tenorio, an owner with Jennifer Homes LLC. “It will help offset the rising costs of construction. Especially now that building is plateauing, I think this will help.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.