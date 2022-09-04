It sure didn’t seem as if kissing a pot-bellied pig was some sort of penalty.
The smooches were a highlight of a light-hearted celebration Friday to mark the success of a fundraiser at Tobosa Developmental Services, which serves people with developmental delays and disabilities.
The people kissing the pig did so without reservations. Pumbaa, the small emotional support pig, enjoyed being the object of affection by so many people.
Pumbaa is named after one of the animated characters from “The Lion King” because the real pig and fictitious warthog both have brown hair.
Many pigs don’t like such attention. Pumbaa, however, “enjoys being in close contact,” said Jesica McKinney, one of the owners of the support animal. “He has no personal space.”
Like his namesake, both Pumbaas appear to be practitioners of “Hakuna Matata,” which means “no problems” in Swahili.
Pumbaa was lending support to another person until recently, but that person became too ill to care for him any longer.
Children in Tobosa’s Los Pasitos and Little Steps Learning Center programs, as well as older people in Tobosa's assisted living, took part in a penny drive fundraiser that went on through August.
Having other coins and paper currency could work against you in this type of activity, which was also referred to as a “Penny War.”
All involved raised $723.43. The money will be used to pay for events and any operational activities throughout the year.
Marissa Meza, director of Little Steps, ended up being the staff member whose group raised the most non-penny donations and she ended up having to kiss Pumbaa.
Because the total amount of money raised by all involved exceeded $500, some high-profile volunteers stepped in and kissed Pumbaa in place of the staff members representing groups who raised the second- and third-highest amounts not in pennies: Terri Douglass, Tobosa’s interim chief executive officer and Elizabeth Marley Hollingsworth, a member of the board.
Both were happy to oblige. Hollingsworth even reapplied her lipstick before kissing commenced.
The three even kissed Pumbaa a second time so everyone wanting to take pictures and shoot video was able to capture the images.
A couple of other people kissed Pumbaa before the recognition event ended.
Rewards included gifts, trophies and parties with pizza or ice cream for some of the groups who participated in the fundraiser.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.