Terri Harber Photo

Perry McCreary talked about his new volunteer position as district director of Special Olympics for the Roswell area. Lizzy Owen, who headed the team for many years, said one of McCreary's most important attributes is his patience.

 Terri Harber Photo

Perry McCreary took over leadership of Special Olympics for the Roswell area at the beginning of this year.

“I’m still learning,” McCreary said about assuming the role as district director.