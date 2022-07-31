Perry McCreary took over leadership of Special Olympics for the Roswell area at the beginning of this year.
“I’m still learning,” McCreary said about assuming the role as district director.
He explained that some of his other responsibilities are “a partner, a coach and a manager.”
Sometimes the athletes “also need extra encouragement,” he explained.
Special Olympics is the largest worldwide sports organization for people with disabilities — both intellectual and physical.
McCreary has been involved with Special Olympics for about 12 years. He began by partnering with his stepson, Keagan Burkhart, 26, so Burkhart could golf with the local team. The young athlete has Down syndrome.
“It keeps Keagan active. It gives him something productive to do,” McCreary said about his stepson’s involvement in Special Olympics.
Through sports, the athletes become disciplined, responsible, better at communication and learn to work with others. Other sports Burkhart plays — or has played — include softball, swimming and bocce ball.
The local team has about 30 members playing a variety of games. Strong sports for these local athletes include golf, softball and bowling, McCreary said.
The organization continues to fundraise so athletes can have needed equipment as well as appropriate attire and uniforms.
Plans for the local team include adding more team sports in the future, according to McCreary.
Most people don’t realize Special Olympics athletes train all year long and that specific sports are seasonal. Team members could be training and playing various sports throughout the year.
The need for fundraising is “perpetual,” McCreary said.
Money donated also provides the athletes with transportation to events. Some games require participants be driven to the venue. That can mean having to charter a bus. And lodging could be required for the athletes as well when they compete far away from home.
For example, the Special Olympics New Mexico Four Corners Invitational will be held August 19-20 in Farmington, which is nearly six hours away from Roswell.
Cost for these local athletes to participate will be about $12,000. McCreary said fundraising efforts to cover expenses are continuing. The athletes are also out in the community helping raise money for their activities.
During the New Mexico State Summer Games, held this past May in Albuquerque, six members of the local bocce ball team received medals. Among them was Burkhart, who received a silver medal.
“It’s so much fun to watch their excitement when they earn ribbons or medals,” McCreary said about the athletes.
He also pointed out how these athletes are just as serious about competing as other athletes.
"What they want is inclusion," McCreary stressed. “They want the same opportunities as anyone without disabilities would have.”
Some of the organization’s sports are played by teams composed of both disabled and non-disabled players. These mixed teams are referred to as being “unified.”
The Special Olympics organization explains that the disabled athletes and the players partnering with them who aren’t disabled all benefit from the experience: “Athletes improve their social and behavioral skills while showcasing their potential, and partners develop a broader sense of compassion and understanding."
All of the volunteers try not to treat these athletes any different than athletes who aren’t disabled.
No one is paid to work for the local organization, including McCreary. His profession is as operations manager in New Mexico and Texas for Elkhorn Land & Title, LLC. The work provides him with the flexibility needed to also handle his volunteer efforts for the Special Olympics, he said.
Most of the athletes also have jobs or attend school.
“Their goal is to be able to do everything everybody would do,” he said about the athletes. "There are challenges, but it’s worth it.”
Lizzy Owen, who for 23 years was the local coordinator of Special Olympics, said McCreary has another quality that makes him a good leader.
“It’s patience. Perry is very patient. It’s one of his greatest strengths,” Owen said. He’s good with the athletes, partners and other volunteers, Owen pointed out.
For details about donating, volunteering or otherwise helping the local Special Olympics, email McCreary at pmccreary02@gmail.com.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-662-7710, ext. 308 or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
