Golf could be a metaphor for life, but it isn’t that simple.
The Spring River Seniors play the Nancy Lopez Spring River Course every week, and have been for a “long, long time,” according to consensus on Wednesday. Larry Reeves, the current president of the group, joined in 1996 when the group had close to 70 members.
Now the group has about 30 members, including Jimmy Valdez, the 1956 Little League World Champ. “An historic figure,” his friend said proudly.
The community of golfers has suffered some losses, but today they’re exchanging healthy hellos and hearty claps on the back.
Part of the appeal of golf might be the silence, the quiet between shots, the opportunity to think as you’re walking the course.
For the seniors who play the Spring River golf course, the smiles between friends, the “nice shot” and “nice putt” exchanges and the gentle ribbing when a shot lands in the pond are a lifeline to their sense of community.
The familiar birds of Roswell sing over the sounds of landscaping equipment and the crack of the ball: mourning doves, the great-tailed grackle, western kingbirds and the northern cardinal. A red-throated house finch springs from a tree. The birds, like the golfers, return every spring to the course.
Teeing off from the clubhouse, the sun warms the golfers’ backs. Their shadows spread before them on the grass.
There’s a joy in being outside in the sun, a peace that comes from being around people you know. Coming to the same place, week after week, year after year, is nostalgic. You can measure your current self against the person you were before.
“Now we’re warmed up,” someone says on Hole 2. They’re keeping score, and at the end of the season, they’ll crown a senior club champion, the King of the Hill. Every Wednesday, there are tournament-style games and smaller prizes, including “closest to the pin.”
Golfers don’t say much, and when they do, it’s usually about the game. Their most recent hit. Compliments to another golfer when they make a good shot. Words of disparagement directed at yourself when you miss the ball.
Still, there’s a closeness that exists between the golfers, a shared commitment to the game and to each other. There’s laughter and a gentle ease.
The golfers value their friendships with each other. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, which began in the 1930s and is ongoing, shows that relationships with other people are the most important contributor to a flourishing, fulfilled life.
If a person wants to enter old age feeling satisfied and content, they put their relationships with other people first. That’s what the Spring River golfers put into practice every Wednesday.
Golf is everything people say they value: fresh air, the sound of birds and most importantly, each other.
