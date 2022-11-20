The Chaves County Detention Center had a security staff vacancy rate of about 42% in October, reflecting what has been characterized as an “unprecedented” shortage of detention officers and security staff statewide. The county prison also paid out $1.3 million in legal claims and costs from 2011 to 2022. Representatives of the New Mexico Counties group talked Thursday about the financial, legal and staffing challenges facing the county prison and other detention centers in the state when they gave a presentation at the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting at the county's administrative center.
“All of our counties are dealing with these issues,” said Commission Chairman Will Cavin. “So they are here to help us on how and where we can get back to some normalcy within our detention facilities.” The detention center's operations are the single-largest expenditure for Chaves County, representing $11.3 million of the $19 million in general fund expenditures for the county in fiscal year 2022 that ended in July. While the vast majority of inmates come from the city of Roswell and Roswell Police Department arrests, the county is responsible for the bulk of the bills.
General Counsel Grace Philips and Multi-Line Claims Manager Robin Martinez said they are sharing information with county officials about county-operated prisons at the request of the insurance authority that works with the New Mexico Counties group to provide various types of insurance coverage to the state's 33 counties.
“The single-biggest threat to that (insurance) pool, which has been vitally important to counties … is our jails,” said Philips. They also said that their county advocacy and professional development organization intends to ask the state legislature in 2023 to help detention centers in several ways, including providing more funding for county-run prisons and for staff hiring and recruitment.
Martinez presented information showing that county facilities statewide incurred $85 million in legal losses from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 31, 2022, an amount that includes legal defense costs for such claims as failure to protect, breach of duty, civil rights violations, inadequate care and excessive use of force. Workers' compensation claims made up most of all insurance claims during the 10-year period, or 56% of all the 6,418 insurance claims, but legal claims represent the lion's share of the payments or costs. The $85 million in legal claims and costs were 67.4% of the total $126.2 million paid out. Chaves County's legal costs and expenses during that 10-year period were $1.3 million, only 1.5% of the state total. Sexual misconduct represented 32% of the county claims, with breach of duty claims being 24% of the total.
“That doesn't necessarily mean you had a lot of these claims,” Martinez said, “It could mean that you had a handful of these claims, but the cost of those claims are higher.” Inadequate medical care claims were 19% of the total. Other claims were for excessive force and failure to protect.
In terms of staffing, Chaves County has one of the highest staff vacancy rates in the state, according to information presented by Philips. More than half of the counties had vacancy rates above 20% in recent months, but Chaves County had a security staff vacancy rate of 52.6% in August, which represented 40 open positions, the third-highest rate in the state after Curry County and the Bernalillo County juvenile detention facility.
Philips referred to the recent drops in the local vacancy rate in Chaves County and said she had heard the news about five new detention officers being in the hiring process. “It is good that the vacancy rate is getting smaller, but it is still a very, very significant vacancy rate,” Philips said. “We need all of your wise minds and thoughtful ideas about what to do.”
Several factors contribute to staffing difficulties, which statewide means that county-run facilities are about 953 employees short of the 2,325 positions they should have. The factors include the taxing nature of the work, the fact that New Mexico detention centers compete with each other for employees, the staffing changes and inmate population fluctuations that resulted due to COVID-19. The county already has taken some steps to address the issue, according to County Manager Bill Williams and Detention Center Director Justin Porter.
One new program is to institute bonuses for detention staff working multiple shifts. After they work one overtime shift, if they volunteer for another overtime shift, they can receive a $125 bonus in addition to overtime pay. If they work more than one and three-quarters overtime shifts per pay period, they can get up to a $250 bonus in addition to overtime pay.
While taxes come out of the bonuses, many other deductions don't.
“Most of the staff is already doing that voluntarily,” Williams said. “They still get the time-and-a-half. This is compensation. There is not PERA (retirement) taken out of it. We are trying to maximize the dollars they get.”
The bonuses are in addition to an increase in pay for detention officers that took place this fiscal year so that even beginning officers with no experience start at about $16 an hour, Williams said. The county is also considering ways that people could start their careers in non-certified law enforcement-type jobs that would rotate periodically, every six months for example. They could work for half a year as a code enforcement officer, six months at a courthouse security officer and several months at the detention center.
Such a program also could benefit the Sheriff's Department. Williams said that people younger than 21 often want to work as deputies but can't become certified until 21, so a non-certified law enforcement program could help train and prepare people for both detention officer and deputy positions. Other ideas include a state program to elevate detention officer careers and revising state law to allow retirees to return to work as detention officers.