Grace Philips and Robin Martinez

New Mexico Counties General Counsel Grace Philips says detention centers statewide are facing serious staff shortages that can impact security and safety. She talked Thursday at a meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. Robin Martinez, seen in background, the multi-line claim manager for New Mexico Counties, presented information about insurance claims at detention facilities. 

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The Chaves County Detention Center had a security staff vacancy rate of about 42% in October, reflecting what has been characterized as an “unprecedented” shortage of detention officers and security staff statewide. The county prison also paid out $1.3 million in legal claims and costs from 2011 to 2022. Representatives of the New Mexico Counties group talked Thursday about the financial, legal and staffing challenges facing the county prison and other detention centers in the state when they gave a presentation at the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting at the county's administrative center.

“All of our counties are dealing with these issues,” said Commission Chairman Will Cavin. “So they are here to help us on how and where we can get back to some normalcy within our detention facilities.” The detention center's operations are the single-largest expenditure for Chaves County, representing $11.3 million of the $19 million in general fund expenditures for the county in fiscal year 2022 that ended in July. While the vast majority of inmates come from the city of Roswell and Roswell Police Department arrests, the county is responsible for the bulk of the bills.