Changes made Monday to a proposed ordinance amending the city’s recreational cannabis regulations would prohibit any on-site consumption areas and Sunday sales if it is approved at next month’s meeting of the Roswell City Council.
Recreational sales of marijuana became legal in New Mexico on April 1. The city has yet to approve applications for sales, but the Planning and Zoning Commission was to consider giving its recommendation to the first of seven applicants on Tuesday. Those applications will then go to the full city council to consider for approval.
A spokesperson for the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division confirmed Tuesday that Roswell is the only city in the state where there are applicants for retail sales of cannabis but sales have not yet begun.
The proposed ordinance is intended to streamline the process for existing medical marijuana facilities to transition to recreational retail sales once they obtain the proper state license.
Three city councilors voted against the amended ordinance at the end of a nearly three-hour special meeting of the city council Monday that followed a 45-minute special meeting of the council’s Legal Committee.
The proposed ordinance was put on the council’s April 14 agenda at the request of Mayor Tim Jennings. After much discussion at that meeting, however, the council voted to send it to the Legal Committee for vetting.
Both meetings were called Monday to address scheduling a public hearing for the proposed ordinance. Under state statute, the city must advertise a public hearing two weeks in advance of the hearing. With the council’s approval of advertising the hearing, it can be scheduled for the May 12 city council meeting.
In both meetings on Monday, councilors offered amendments and even an amendment to an amendment, striking some portions of the ordinance and restoring others that had previously been struck, sometimes resulting in confusion among the councilors and Jennings of what action was being voted on.
Voting against the final amended ordinance were Councilors Juan Oropesa and Edward Heldenbrand, who were concerned the ordinance might be in violation of state law if passed, and Councilor Jason Perry, who said he voted against it because he believed the city would be giving up some of its regulatory power.
Perry made the motion to strike all references to on-site consumption areas from the city’s cannabis code, which would prohibit businesses such as a consumption lounge from locating in city limits.
Oropesa questioned Community Development Director Kevin Maevers whether doing so would violate the state’s cannabis regulation act.
“I don’t think we can eliminate anyone from opening a business. Of course, this is new territory that we’re in and I would hate to start off on the wrong foot by violating a state regulation,” Oropesa said, adding that it would cost an enormous amount of money to defend the ordinance in court.
City Attorney Parker Patterson said he cannot guarantee a lawsuit wouldn’t happen, but his interpretation of the state law is that a municipality can choose whether or not to allow on-site consumption areas.
“What it says is a local jurisdiction may allow for the smoking, vaporizing and ingesting of cannabis products within an indoor or outdoor cannabis consumption area,” he said.
“If we may do it, obviously then we don’t have to do it, so we may not do it, and that is the argument,” he said.
Perry’s amendment to prohibit cannabis consumption areas was approved 9-1 with Oropesa voting against it.
Perry’s main area of concern was a section of the ordinance allowing existing medical marijuana facilities to begin recreational sales once they obtain the appropriate state licenses without obtaining a zoning change or conditional use permit from the city.
Perry proposed an amendment to change the wording so that medical marijuana businesses would have to go through the full permitting process the same as a new business.
He asked Maevers what regulatory authority the city would lose by allowing medical marijuana businesses to bypass the zoning and conditional use permit processes.
“By giving away the requirement for a conditional use permit, by giving away the requirement for the zone change, we are severely limiting ourselves in establishing safety protocols,” Maevers said.
Adding retail cannabis sales is a material change in operation for a medical marijuana facility, Maevers said, and the sales would also increase the intensity of the operation. A conditional use permit would allow the city to evaluate if retail sales are appropriate for the existing location, he said.
Several existing medical marijuana facilities are considered non-conforming to zoning regulations due to their proximity to residential areas or, in one case, a day care, Maevers said. The city did not implement any such regulations when medical marijuana became legal in New Mexico in 2007.
A vote on the amendment to require medical marijuana facilities to obtain a zone change and conditional use permit initially resulted in a 5-5 tie, with Councilors Savino Sanchez, Angela Moore, Jeanine Corn-Best, Barry Foster and Perry voting in favor, and Cristina Arnold, Oropesa, Heldenbrand, Juliana Halvorson and Robert Corn voting against it. Jennings defeated the amendment with his no vote to break the tie.
Perry made another motion to change the hours of operation allowed in the ordinance. The original ordinance did not specify hours, leaving that determination as part of a conditional use permit. However, the revised version of the ordinance presented Monday set hours for retail sales citywide as 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Perry’s amendment changed the hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with no hours allowed on Sundays. That amendment was approved 9-1 with Oropesa voting against it.
Other amendments successfully made to the ordinance were the removal of a requirement for the city to notify by mail all cannabis businesses when a change in the fee structure is to be considered; restoring two paragraphs regarding repairs, alterations, additions and enlargement of a building by a non-conforming cannabis business; and the removal of a section containing definitions.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.