New Mexico's three members of the U.S. House of Representatives have received their committee assignments, including some that will wield a great deal of power over the next two years.
The House's committees are comprised of elected representatives, each charged with considering legislation, overseeing different departments and agencies.
Late Friday, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, announced in a press release that she has been assigned to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
“Throughout my public policy career, I have been a leader in good government, transparency and the modernization of our institutions. Defending our democracy and the rule of law, while doing so, has never been more important,” Stansbury said.
Stansbury's district runs from southern Sandoval and Santa Fe counties down through eastern Albuquerque and reaches into northern Chaves County.
The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is the House's top investigative committee. Republicans have indicated their agenda during the 118th Congress will include probes into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's family as well as the situation on the U.S. southern border, the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stansbury, an expert on water rights, also has been renominated to the House Committee on Natural Resources, where she has been a member since she was elected to Congress in 2021.
According to the website of the House Committee on Natural Resources, the committee was established in 1805 as the Committee on Public Lands. It became the House Committee on Natural Resources in the 1940s and currently considers legislation and issues related to Native Americans, wildlife refuges, public lands, energy production, mineral rights, oceans, irrigation and reclamation.
Stansbury's colleague and fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, who was also a member of the Committee on Natural Resources in the last Congress, will also retain her seat on that committee, as well as on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
Leger Fernandez's district is comprised of northern New Mexico but reaches as far south as northern Hobbs, to include southern Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur and nearly all of the unincorporated areas of southern Chaves County.
Additionally, on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, revealed Leger Fernandez would be among four Democrats on the House Committee on Rules.
Established in 1789, the committee is one of the oldest and most powerful in Congress, and is empowered with deciding which legislation moves to the House floor.
During the drawn-out race for speaker, the seating of more hardline conservatives on the committee was a concession some Republican holdouts exacted from U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, in exchange for receiving their support in his bid for House speaker.
New Mexico's newest House member U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat from New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, was placed on the House Agriculture Committee.
“I'm committed to working on both sides of the aisle to write the next farm bill to support New Mexico's farmers, ranchers, working families and rural communities. I look forward to supporting our AG industry and the workers and the workers that power it,” Vasquez said in a statement Thursday.
The committee is charged with overseeing agencies and departments, as well as reviewing bills related to agriculture, conservation and rural development.
Late Thursday, Vasquez, whose district includes the White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base, was appointed to the House Armed Services Committee.
The 2nd District is comprised of much of southern New Mexico, including a single precinct in the Chaves County Boot heel and reaches as far north as west Albuquerque.
Vasquez eked out a 1,350-vote win to oust Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in November.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.