Andrea Stapp of ENMU-Roswell

Andrea Stapp has some new stomping grounds as the ENMU-Roswell agricultural program coordinator and faculty member, with spring semester classes starting Tuesday. She is seen Jan. 11 in her new office on campus.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A familiar face in Chaves County has made a move and is now heading up agricultural education at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

Andrea Stapp is the new agricultural instructor and program coordinator for ENMU-Roswell, joining in early January after eight years as the 4-H agent for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service, part of the statewide Cooperative Extension network affiliated with New Mexico State University. She also served as interim director of the county office for about a year.