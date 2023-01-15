A familiar face in Chaves County has made a move and is now heading up agricultural education at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
Andrea Stapp is the new agricultural instructor and program coordinator for ENMU-Roswell, joining in early January after eight years as the 4-H agent for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service, part of the statewide Cooperative Extension network affiliated with New Mexico State University. She also served as interim director of the county office for about a year.
“I'll be instructing the agricultural classes for the associate's degree in agricultural sciences,” she said. The program coordinator portion of the position includes responsibility for developing other offerings, such as new non-degree certificates in such areas as agricultural technology, and conducting outreach with 4-H and FFA students in Pecos Valley.
Stapp holds a master's degree in animal science and reproductive physiology from Oklahoma State University, and she will begin teaching when classes start Jan. 17.
For the spring 2023 semester, three agricultural courses are offered: introduction to dairy science, introduction to plant sciences and introduction to agricultural communications. All are requirements of the associate's degree, Stapp said. Eventually up to five courses will be offered each semester, she said.
“It is here to stay,” Stapp said about the program, “and we encourage students to partake in it.”
She said her goals for the semester and next year are to increase enrollment, spread the word about the program, work with local youth interested in agriculture and assist the community as needed.
The Associate of Science degree at ENMU-Roswell has been created so that students can transfer without loss of credits to the Bachelor of Science degree in animal and dairy science and the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences with an emphasis in animal science offered by ENMU in Portales. It also is meant to align with bachelor's degree programs at any New Mexico university. Internships are expected to be part of the program, Stapp said, and an advisory council helps the program respond to the needs of area employers and the industry. The ENMU-Roswell courses also are available to area high school students through dual credit programs.
“I'm excited to work with students and the community and bring some opportunity for southeast New Mexico,” Stapp said.
She added that she expects to continue to interact Chaves County Extension Service and its youth programs, as ENMU-Roswell probably will coordinate livestock judging competitions and offer other student programs. Drew Garnett, Chaves County Extension agricultural agent, said the local Extension Service office will continue to work with all of its affiliated 4-H clubs and the community as he and Tamara Schubert, family consumer sciences and 4-H agent, are continuing in their roles. The office is looking for a 4-H youth development agent, while the division director will decide about filling the Chaves County director position on an interim or permanent basis later in the year.
According to an April 2022 Regional Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan published by the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District, agribusiness, food processing and related technology services comprise the third-largest industry sector in the region, representing about 11% of the jobs (about 6,023) and $61.15 million a year in labor income. The largest industry sector for the region by far is the energy sector, both renewable and fossil fuels, with about 60% of jobs. The second-largest sector is defense and security with about 12% of the region's jobs.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
