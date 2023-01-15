A new state program expected to be operating by this spring intends to boost single-family homeownership while also helping communities make use of vacant and abandoned properties.
The Restoring Our Communities program being developed by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority should have $4 million in funding available during the first year, according to Program Development Manager Theresa Laredo-Garcia, who presented information at the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors meeting held Friday on the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus. She said the agency anticipates funding 20 to 25 projects during the pilot period.
“We see this program as a much-needed activity within the state,” Laredo-Garcia said, “because there are so many vacant homes and they do affect the community values and such.”
Laredo-Garcia said ROC is an outgrowth of a federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program introduced following the nationwide mortgage crisis of 2008-09. The MFA board is expected to vote on program provisions by March, with the MFA to issue a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) after that. In the meantime, people can contact Laredo-Garcia if they want to stay informed about the progress of the program.
Eligible service providers that could apply for funding would include local and tribal governments, nonprofits, housing agencies or authorities, developers, builders or other qualified agencies that work on housing development. They would submit information about a vacant lot and their plans to purchase, develop or rehabilitate properties to see if funding would be available. Projects can involve building on a vacant lot, demolishing a dilapidated home and building a new one, or rehabilitating an existing home. One entity would be able to have up to five open projects at a time. MFA also is working with a vendor to develop a software tool that will allow the service provider to input information about the project to gauge project costs and how much homebuyer assistance might be available.
The other piece of the program is to assist low- to moderate-income households to purchase homes, with the program able to assist people with up to 120% of the median average income in some cases. For Chaves County, the median household income for 2017-2021 was $47,620, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
As Laredo-Garcia explained, the primary purpose of the MFA is to assist first-time homebuyers in obtaining financing, so the agency could provide grants that would not have to be repaid in some instances. She said a $70,000 grant was approved recently for a home rehabilitation project similar to what she thinks would qualify for ROC. The remaining mortgage financing could come from a variety of sources, including lenders identified by the service provider or from other MFA programs. She also said that homes must be purchased by someone intending to live there, not an investor.
Roswell city officials have talked frequently in recent years about efforts to redevelop condemned properties or to encourage development of “infill” properties — smaller vacant lots between developed properties — including in residential neighborhoods. They have discussed incentives for builders, both as a way to encourage homeownership and to increase the viability of neighborhoods.
According to a 2020 MFA report, Chaves County had a 69% homeownership rate. While that rate was higher than the 2020 national average of about 64%, the report indicated that the state has some “complications” regarding homeownership, including that many homes are older or structurally unsound, as well as that many residents struggle to pay their mortgages. The report showed that 12.4% of homes in Chaves County are mobile homes, and only 10.2% were built in or after 2000. It also indicated that 42.6% of renters in the county could afford to buy a home and that about 18% of homeowners are “cost-burdened,” or paying more than 30% of their income for housing.