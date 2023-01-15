A new state program expected to be operating by this spring intends to boost single-family homeownership while also helping communities make use of vacant and abandoned properties.

The Restoring Our Communities program being developed by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority should have $4 million in funding available during the first year, according to Program Development Manager Theresa Laredo-Garcia, who presented information at the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors meeting held Friday on the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus. She said the agency anticipates funding 20 to 25 projects during the pilot period.