Results of automated recounts in two close New Mexico Legislative races were officially certified Wednesday, with the initial results of the contests largely unchanged.
A press release from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, in their capacity as members of the state Canvassing Board, certified the recount results in New Mexico House Districts 32 and 68.
New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon, the third member of the canvassing board, was absent, and so did not cast a vote, according to the press release.
The results show that in House District 32, Republican Jenifer Jones unseated state three-term state Rep. Candie Sweetser, D-Deming, for the seat that represents parts of Dona Ana, Hidalgo and Luna counties. The recount results show Jones garnered 3,789 votes compared to 3,743 won by Sweetser.
That margin is unchanged from the initial vote tally in the Nov. 8 election.
Sweetser has been a prime target for New Mexico House Republicans in recent cycles.
In House District 68, based entirely in Bernalillo County, Democrat Charlotte Little eked out a 36-vote win over Republican Robert Moss. Results show in the recount Little received 5,650 votes compared to 5,614 for Moss.
The recount gave Little one additional vote and Moss two more votes than what they received in the initial vote count. Little will replace state Rep. Karen Bash, D-Albuquerque, who did not run for re-election.
Alex Curtas, communications director for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, said in an email Wednesday that under state law automated recounts are required in legislative elections when the canvass of returns show a less than 1% margin of victory.
He added that since 2008, when automatic recounts became mandated in New Mexico, no recount has altered the outcome of an election.
With the winners declared, Republicans end the 2022 elections with a net gain of one seat in the state House. Democrats will hold a 45-25 seat majority in that chamber.
Democrats also will have a 27-15 majority in the New Mexico Senate, whose 42 members were not up for re-election this year.