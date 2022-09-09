The City of Roswell’s Keep Roswell Beautiful program has been awarded a state grant that will fund several projects designed to beautify and enhance Roswell.
The state Tourism Department awarded Keep Roswell Beautiful $49,109.44 through the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful Grant Program that supports projects and initiatives that contribute to preventing littering, reducing waste, beautifying communities and empowering youth to make positive changes in their communities.
The grant award made to Roswell for this grant cycle is the second highest individual amount, surpassed only by Albuquerque, among the awards made to 45 communities.
Keep Roswell Beautiful will use the grant funding for projects that include multiple cleanup events that local youth-focused groups, teams and organizations can use as fundraisers; creation of a “Clean and Beautiful To-Go Cart” filled with cleanup tools and supplies that groups can borrow for free to use for community cleanups; a recycled art event with the Roswell Museum; an interactive mural at Spring River Zoo; and the annual Arbor Day tree-seedlings giveaway.
“This award will make so many wonderful projects possible,” said Keep Roswell Beautiful Coordinator Kathy Lay. “We are truly thankful to the Department of Tourism for its generous investment that will help us Keep Roswell Beautiful!”
“It’s incredibly important for us at the Tourism Department to support local communities with the resources they need to protect and enhance our shared spaces and public lands,” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said. “The Clean and Beautiful Grant Program really empowers local stakeholders to pursue and complete projects that intersect between community service, litter reduction and placemaking.”