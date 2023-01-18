Roswell AIr Center taxiway

A pre-filed state Senate bill sponsored by Sen. George Munoz is looking to provide over $308 million to 49 airports in New Mexico, with more than $51 million for the Roswell Air Center over four years.

The Roswell Air Center is asking for $51.4 million over four years in state funding as part of a $308.99 million airport improvements bill pre-filed by state Senate Finance Chair George Munoz.

“The way he looks at it is that there is a lot of money coming in from the federal government, and we need to do something for our rural airports, not just Sunport (in Albuquerque),” said Adrian Avila, chief of staff for Munoz's office.