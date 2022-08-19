To win state offices, New Mexico Republicans should focus on winning over Hispanic males and moderate Democrats, a candidate for the state treasurer’s office said Wednesday.
Harry Montoya, Santa Fe, the Republican nominee for New Mexico state treasurer, spoke at the monthly luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center.
Audrey Trujillo, Republican candidate for New Mexico secretary of state, also spoke at the luncheon.
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, president and superintendent of the New Mexico Military Institute, and Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, presented information on their schools’ general obligation bond projects that will be on the November general election ballot.
Montoya is a former Santa Fe County commissioner and served on the board of education in Pojoaque. In 1995, he founded a nonprofit substance abuse prevention organization, Hands Across Cultures.
He ran for the 3rd Congressional District three times, in 2008, 2012 and 2020.
Montoya said Republican voter turnout in southeast New Mexico will be needed to offset Democrats in the northern part of the state and said Republicans should look to Hispanic males. Voter turnout in that group in 2010 was 33% and shrank to 19% in 2020, he said.
“They are not even going to vote, so we need to engage that population,” he said.
Montoya said there are two reasons for the voting decline among Hispanic men.
“I think I can speak to that as a Hispanic male. They have been totally disenfranchised with the Democrat Party, totally, completely, and the Republican Party has not done anything to entice them to come join our ranks,” he said.
Montoya said he made that switch himself.
“I was a John F. Kennedy Democrat, one who said ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country,” he said, alluding to the president’s famous quote from his 1961 inaugural address.
He said the main reason he stayed with the Democratic Party was to be able to vote in primary elections in Santa Fe County because Republicans didn’t run for office there.
“I haven’t changed. I’m still the same person I was when I was a Democrat, very conservative Democrat,” he said.
Montoya was unopposed in the primary election and will face the Democratic candidate, Laura Montoya, Rio Rancho, in the general election.
Trujillo, of Corrales, will face Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, and Mayna Erika Myers, a Libertarian, in November.
She said Democrats seem to be helping the Republican party. She cited low voter turnout in the June primary election — 23% for Democrats and 26% for Republicans.
“If we could just powerhouse and get out all the Republicans to vote, we could take this because it looks like the Democrats are not that excited about who’s running for these offices. They have done a great job to their own party, helping us,” she said.
Trujillo criticized Oliver over Senate Bill 144, a voter rights bill in the 2022 Legislature that was killed by a Republican filibuster on the final day of the session. The bill included provisions making it a crime to threaten or intimidate state and county election officials, established a Native American Voting Rights Act, and required counties to offer monitored and secured drop boxes for absentee ballots.
“It started off as one page bill just to have protections for the workers that work for elections. They added 165 pages to that bill to try to push it through the end of the session,” she said.
Trujillo said the bill would have federalized New Mexico’s elections and she vowed that would never happen if she was elected.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
