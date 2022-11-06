Companies that list, advertise or book on behalf of short-term rentals, vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast establishments have to pay New Mexico gross receipts taxes on the rentals and their service fees.
The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has released a new tax bulletin to advise “marketplace providers” of their tax obligations.
Marketplace providers are individuals or businesses that work on behalf of property owners to list or advertise accommodations, book rooms or both, no matter how those services are provided.
Providers are also subject to taxes for amounts paid for rental rooms even if they do not charge a service fee to the property owner, according to the Bulletin 200.37.
Marketplace providers owe New Mexico gross receipts taxes if they have a physical presence in New Mexico or did $100,000 or more in business in the state during the previous calendar year.
The amount of gross receipts taxes to be collected depends on where the property is located. New Mexico has a base rate of 5% now, but municipalities and counties also can levy gross receipts taxes. For Chaves County, the current rate is 6.3958%. For Roswell, it is 7.7083%.
Some areas, such as Roswell, also charge lodgers' tax for room rentals.
The property owners, or marketplace sellers, also must report to the state the amounts of room rentals, but they will not have to pay gross receipts taxes for those rental amounts if the marketplace provider already has paid.
Taxation and Revenue Department Communications Director Charlie Moore said that the tax itself is not new, but that the state wants to ensure that people or firms providing such services are aware of their tax obligations.
“What did change a few years ago was that the state passed a law that made internet sales taxable,” he said.
That means some of the larger, better known online sites, as well as newer websites operated out of state, will have to pay the taxes if they meet the criteria.
The information is being distributed in various ways across the state, including on the city of Roswell website.
Juanita Jennings, city Public Affairs director, said the information is shared to let locals know that marketplace providers exist, as well as to inform them about the taxes for both providers and property owners.
“It is a good reminder for our short-term rentals that they owe gross receipts taxes,” she said. “I do know that there are short-term rentals that are operating and not paying taxes, and we are sending them notices.”
The New Mexico Tourism Department hopes that the bulletin will clarify the situation for those doing business in the state.
“We, as the state, want to make sure that we work together to ensure that we stay up to date on how the lodging industry operates," said Tourism Department Communications Director Cody Johnson, “and that businesses that do operate as accommodations are treated fairly and equitably across the board.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
